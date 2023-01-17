ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
The Guardian

Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?

Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
msn.com

The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Jewish Press

Antifa is Coming to Israel

In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”

