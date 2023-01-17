Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'
MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine.
More Indians Blame US, NATO Than Vladimir Putin For War In Ukraine: Survey
More Indians blame the U.S. and NATO more than Vladimir Putin for his raging war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of civilians and military personnel, according to a survey. What Happened: While a plurality of Indians blames Russia for the war in Ukraine, a new survey revealed that the...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russia's Putin holds second phone call in just over a week with Iranian president
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days.
Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?
Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
Henry Kissinger, 99, says he is no longer opposed to Ukraine joining NATO
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger thinks Ukraine must join NATO. He was speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland.
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Serbia asks Russia to end recruitment of its people for Ukraine war
BELGRADE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan says
ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
OTTAWA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday over an attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
Medvedev warns that a Russian defeat in Ukraine «could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war.»
Former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned Thursday that a Russian defeat in the war with Ukraine "could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war," after which the Kremlin has indicated that there are no changes to its defense doctrine. "Tomorrow, at...
Antifa is Coming to Israel
In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
