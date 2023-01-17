Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts. Rustem Umerov, a member of the team...
Daily Beast
Ukraine Intelligence Busts Spies Helping Russia Hit Energy Supplies
Ukrainian intelligence apprehended a suspected agent working for Russian special services to identify and help target energy infrastructure, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Friday. The alleged agent was tracking down the location of electrical substations and other energy facilities in the Odesa region to help Russia prepare attacks....
Daily Beast
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Russia downgrades relations with NATO member Estonia, expels envoy
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing Tallinn of "total Russophobia". The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador.
Poland to ask a newly willing Germany for permission to send tanks to Ukraine
After Berlin signaled its likely consent, Poland said it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which badly wants them.
Biden and Trump’s Families Both Cashed In on the Presidency
Joe Biden and Donald Trump aren’t two peas in a pod—but Biden’s failure to secure classified documents is another reminder that he and Trump have more in common than just their advanced ages.And the similarities don’t end there. We have long known about Trump’s nepotistic and (quite likely) illegal family dynamic. But as House Republicans prepare to ramp up investigations of Biden, mainstream media news items are shedding new light on how the “Biden crime family” keep cashing in on the family name.According to a new CNN report, “A year after Biden was elected… his youngest brother, Frank Biden, boasted...
Two years after a bloody war, Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions are running high again. Why?
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan are high again two years after they ended a war over Nagorno-Karabakh that killed about 6,800 soldiers.
Poland could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval - Polish PM
WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
Daily Beast
Russian Propagandist Films Herself Getting Shot in Ukraine
A Russian propagandist filmed herself getting shot as she recorded a segment near a Ukrainian town that Moscow claims to have full control over. Anastasia Yelsukova, a journalist for the pro-Kremlin outlet Readovka who was in full military gear and with a group of Wagner mercenaries at the time of the shooting in Soledar, is “seriously injured” and was forced to undergo emergency surgery after the on-air shooting, according to Russian state media, which blamed her injuries on the Ukrainian army. In video of the incident, Yelsukova can be seen staring into the camera as she says, “There is a gun battle right next to us.” As if on cue, the video is suddenly interrupted by something whizzing by, and Yelsukova erupts into hysterical screams, yelling, “Help me! Fuck!” She was quickly scooped up and treated by medical personnel working for the Wagner Group, according to boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who hailed her as a hero for her handling of the battle wound. She suffered a shrapnel wound to her knee.
Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America
The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...
India-China Border Tensions Rise: After Xi Jinping, India's Army Chief Inspects Combat Readiness
Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border. What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and...
Comments / 0