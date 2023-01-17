A Russian propagandist filmed herself getting shot as she recorded a segment near a Ukrainian town that Moscow claims to have full control over. Anastasia Yelsukova, a journalist for the pro-Kremlin outlet Readovka who was in full military gear and with a group of Wagner mercenaries at the time of the shooting in Soledar, is “seriously injured” and was forced to undergo emergency surgery after the on-air shooting, according to Russian state media, which blamed her injuries on the Ukrainian army. In video of the incident, Yelsukova can be seen staring into the camera as she says, “There is a gun battle right next to us.” As if on cue, the video is suddenly interrupted by something whizzing by, and Yelsukova erupts into hysterical screams, yelling, “Help me! Fuck!” She was quickly scooped up and treated by medical personnel working for the Wagner Group, according to boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who hailed her as a hero for her handling of the battle wound. She suffered a shrapnel wound to her knee.

1 DAY AGO