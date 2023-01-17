ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Science Friday

Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial

The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Why Eggs Are So Expensive—and Scarce—Right Now

Amid rises in inflation over the past year, you may have noticed prices spiking on some of your go-to groceries—and some staples have become harder to find in stores. While some products' prices and availability have started to level out, the rising cost and depleted stock of eggs hasn't let up. In fact, eggs rose in price more than any other grocery item in the last year, according to research from Urner Barry. In mid-January 2022, on average, large eggs were $1.30 per dozen; by December, prices bumped up to $5.46. This isn't happening in a vacuum: There are a few specific reasons why eggs are higher in cost and lower in availability.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
The Guardian

UK inflation: how everyday items and services shot up in price

The UK’s inflation rate fell for a second month in December, dropping to 10.5%. But households remain under pressure as prices continue to rise for a wide range of goods and services. Despite the fall in the headline rate, food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped by a collective 16.8%, the...
C. Heslop

Woman Claims She Spent $500 At Target To Struggle With Groceries

The parking lot chaos at Target entertained online viewers. But it is a real pain for shoppers. They have to struggle for miles with heavy grocery loads. In 2022, theft became a significant $100 billion problem for retailers. Measures implemented to curb the practice have reduced convenience for honest buyers.
Vox

Inflation is cooling. Why are egg prices still so hard to crack?

Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. A few months ago, I asked Vox readers what price increases bothered them most amid our current economic...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

People cutting back on seeing friends and hobbies due to money fears – research

People are struggling with sleep, seeing friends less often and cutting back on hobbies due to financial concerns, research suggests.Money worries are stopping people from engaging in some of the activities known to help protect mental health and prevent problems developing, according to a survey for the Mental Health Foundation.Three in 10 UK adults who responded said they have experienced poorer quality sleep, while 23% said they socialised with friends less often over the previous month.One in six respondents (15%) pursued a hobby less often, and 12% exercised less.We need to do more than simply survive to have good mental...
AOL Corp

Housing expert: ‘Sellers are absolutely having to negotiate’

It’s the same housing story across the U.S., according to real estate agents in three U.S. cities. Sellers are offering more concessions as buyer demand wanes and listings linger on the market. "Gone are the days of, ‘hey, my next door neighbor just sold last year for $100,000 over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.
BBC

Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain

Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...

