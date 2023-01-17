Read full article on original website
Flurries linger tonight, more snow chances in future
We did see quite a bit of rain yesterday into the early morning for many across the Stateline Thursday. But as we got later into the afternoon, we did switch over to mainly snow showers mixed in with some of that rain. This system did bring some accumulating snow further...
Light snow returns Saturday night
A wind driven rain will continue Wednesday evening before turning to drizzle and fog overnight, Thursday morning. Drizzle and fog will continue throughout the morning, with some of the fog becoming dense before sunrise. Light showers will mix back in with a few snow showers during the afternoon, after Noon, with scattered snow flurries Thursday evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, but some clearing may occur Friday evening with temperatures falling into the low 20s.
Wintry precipitation moving in Wednesday night
The radar Wednesday evening is beginning to get a little more active as precipitation quickly lifts from south to north across northern Illinois. While surface temperatures remain above freezing, we are beginning to see a little more blue show up on radar. Surface reports from south of Rockford are indicating that rain, sleet, and some snow, has started to fall.
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
Celebrate National Cheese Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Today is National Cheese Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are celebrating big. Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin urges everyone to support Wisconsin cheese and shares some creative ways to enjoy cheese. Angie tells us about cheese and charcuterie cups which are a fun and easy way to enjoy Wisconsin cheese.
Illinois judge grants restraining order against 'assault weapons' ban to 860 who sued
An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault …. An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen,...
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state’s latest attempt to end nearly 12...
