2023-01-12@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Firefighters were called for a multi-car crash on Barnum Avenue near East Avenue. Police were first on the scene and they told the firefighters that two cars were on fire which they quickly extinguished. The occupants of the black sedan facing the wrong way in the video fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. A total of five cars were involved.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO