Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated
#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
Bridgeport News: 5 Car Crash With Fire
2023-01-12@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Firefighters were called for a multi-car crash on Barnum Avenue near East Avenue. Police were first on the scene and they told the firefighters that two cars were on fire which they quickly extinguished. The occupants of the black sedan facing the wrong way in the video fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. A total of five cars were involved.
Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport
A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays
WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway
A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
Police arrest Waterbury homicide suspect
Waterbury police took Derrick Johnson, 55, into custody on Friday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be arraigned on Monday. Police believe he and the victim got involved in an altercation.
33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley
A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. *** CBS has identified the deceased truck...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m on Sunday to remember Daniel Engeldrum.
Police: Man damaged housing authority landscaping
WESTPORT — A local man is accused of causing “significant damage” to Westport Housing Authority property by driving his car across grassy areas at an agency complex, police said. James Doyle, 56, of Westport — charged earlier this month with hitting a jogger while driving on Greens...
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
Police: Man dead, 2 seriously injured in New City car crash
One of the drivers, now identified as 84-year-old Patrick Tully, of Nanuet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER
#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
