Rozzi announces that Pittsburgh is first stop on listening tour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi announced the first of several planned listening tour sessions on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first stop of the tour is to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business located in Pittsburgh.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Joe Pittman
(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how there was a peaceful transfer of power in Pennsylvania by Josh Shaprio becoming the new Governor of Pennsylvania. He will also talk about how Governor Shapiro nominated career prosecutor Michele to finish his term as State Attorney General.
Rozzi announces listening tour as Pennsylvania House remains stalled
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi says he will embark on a statewide listening tour amid a stalemate in the State House. Rozzi says the goal of his listening tour will be “to address partisan gridlock and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”
Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
Governor Shapiro announces ethics rules, training for employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order regarding the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The rule includes “a total prohibition...
Mulberry residents finish packing ahead of Sunday night deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday night is the deadline for the 60 residents living under the Mulberry Bridge to vacate. Roughly two weeks ago, the City of Harrisburg ordered those in the encampment to leave, citing violence and a rat infestation. The Mayor’s office called the situation a “public health emergency.”
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural...
Test your knowledge: Jan. 20 weekly news quiz
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!. Shapiro was inaugurated as the _____ governor of Pennsylvania?. What two Pennsylvania colleges merged in order to strengthen the educational offerings at both universities?. The Lititz...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
Central Penn College partners with Peyton Walker Foundation, teaching CPR
SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, Central Penn College announced its partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation to offer life-saving training. The two-hour training will help teach trainees and award them a two-year certification in CPR/AED. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour.
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
Penn State Health: Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery
A freak accident left a Harrisburg woman fighting for her life. After surgery and recovery, she faced a new challenge, phantom nerve pain. Learn how the doctors at Penn State Health helped Carol Schroeder with an outpatient surgery. Dr. John Roberts, plastic surgeon at Penn State Health and Carol’s surgeon...
We Salute You: Ronald J. Kruger
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
Midstate theaters to show ‘Groundhog Day’ for 30th anniversary
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A few theatres in the Midstate are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic movie “Groundhog Day.”. According to Regal Theatres, the showings of the movie are only occurring in select theatres throughout the country. In the Midstate, the two Regal Theatres that are...
One injured after crash in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
