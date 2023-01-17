ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NexGen to host clean up adopted street event

By Dillon Fuhrman
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - NexGen Yuma will host the Third Thursday Clean and Beautiful Clean Up event.

In detail, the event will start on Thursday, January 19 at 4:30pm. In addition, those who attend will meet up at MGM Design's President Matt Molenar's house, located at 1417 W. Ridgeview Dr.

This event is a part of the City of Yuma's Clean and Beautiful Adopt a Street program.

If you want to know more about the event, or are eager to participate, then click here .

