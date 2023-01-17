Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley
The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
News media literacy is more important than ever
This week has been designated as “National News Literacy Week.” It could not be more important or timely as we continue to be bombarded with misinformation, disinformation and downright lies in all corners of the public square. What is most alarming is the utter disregard and disrespect for facts and truth practiced and tolerated by […] The post News media literacy is more important than ever appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
