Pittsburgh, PA

Fire under Pittsburgh bridge forces ‘T’ rail system into standstill

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A fire underneath a Pittsburgh bridge caused the ‘T’ rail system to stop operations Tuesday.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the fire was located underneath the Panhandle Bridge, the bridge the light rail cars take to cross the Monongahela River.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit representative said the fire was at a homeless encampment and may have been out, but engineers needed to check the bridge for any potential damage.

Until the bridge cleared, the T cars couldn’t move, officials said.

