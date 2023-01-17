Fire under Pittsburgh bridge forces ‘T’ rail system into standstill

PITTSBURGH — A fire underneath a Pittsburgh bridge caused the ‘T’ rail system to stop operations Tuesday.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the fire was located underneath the Panhandle Bridge, the bridge the light rail cars take to cross the Monongahela River.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit representative said the fire was at a homeless encampment and may have been out, but engineers needed to check the bridge for any potential damage.

Until the bridge cleared, the T cars couldn’t move, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group