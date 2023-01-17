ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

WKRCA Announces Inaugural ‘Leadership West Kentucky’ Class

Paducah Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson has announced this week the first-ever class of “Leadership West Kentucky” — which will serve as a new regional leadership development program, one sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Thirty participants from 14...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft

A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax

Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt

One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
GUTHRIE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy