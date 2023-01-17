Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police to be Equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, Enhancing Officer and Public Safety, Transparency
For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel. “These...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
Record amount spent lobbying Kentucky legislature last year
FRANKFORT — A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature. Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues...
whvoradio.com
WKRCA Announces Inaugural ‘Leadership West Kentucky’ Class
Paducah Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson has announced this week the first-ever class of “Leadership West Kentucky” — which will serve as a new regional leadership development program, one sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Thirty participants from 14...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
thelevisalazer.com
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
whvoradio.com
Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax
Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Beshear
Such a broad-based records request isn't uncommon among political operatives.
'We had to prioritize': Kentucky State Police buys 780 body cameras for officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the biggest police agencies in the Commonwealth, but for too long Kentucky State Police did not have body cameras. "Why did it take so long?" Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr. said. "It's truly the expense." The cameras themselves are an expense, while video storage...
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
whopam.com
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
