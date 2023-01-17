For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO