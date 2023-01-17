ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

Mulberry residents finish packing ahead of Sunday night deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday night is the deadline for the 60 residents living under the Mulberry Bridge to vacate. Roughly two weeks ago, the City of Harrisburg ordered those in the encampment to leave, citing violence and a rat infestation. The Mayor’s office called the situation a “public health emergency.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

One injured after crash in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster to conduct yearlong health assessment throughout community

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants. A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems. The goal of the...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Clock ticking for Mulberry Street Bridge encampment

abc27.com

Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township. The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead. According to police reports the driver was traveling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA

