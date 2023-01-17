Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Mulberry residents finish packing ahead of Sunday night deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday night is the deadline for the 60 residents living under the Mulberry Bridge to vacate. Roughly two weeks ago, the City of Harrisburg ordered those in the encampment to leave, citing violence and a rat infestation. The Mayor’s office called the situation a “public health emergency.”
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
abc27.com
One injured after crash in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit groups in Harrisburg are helping the homeless under the Mulberry Street Bridge get ready to move. The deadline for them to leave the encampment has been extended to Sunday, a big change for the 50 to 60 people who live there. Christian Churches United...
abc27.com
Lancaster to conduct yearlong health assessment throughout community
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants. A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems. The goal of the...
abc27.com
Clock ticking for Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 60 people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg are on the clock, as the city cites dangerous conditions. All people living under the bridge must vacate the area by Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the area has become dangerous due to...
abc27.com
Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Questions arise about City of Harrisburg's enforcement of Mulberry Street encampment eviction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With an eviction order looming, nonprofits continued to provide outreach to residents living under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. “They’re indecisive about whether they want to leave or not," said Larry McNeil, house supervisor for the Bethesda Mission for Men, "A lot...
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township. The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead. According to police reports the driver was traveling...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
abc27.com
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
