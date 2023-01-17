The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is pleased to announce that recruitment is now open for one seat on the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. A County-organized health system, CalOptima Health serves more than 940,000 low- income children, adults, seniors and persons with disabilities. CalOptima Health was formed in 1995 in response to a health care system that was struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable Orange County residents. Today, CalOptima Health has grown to be the second largest health insurer in Orange County but stayed true to its mission of providing members with access to quality health care services.

