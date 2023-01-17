Read full article on original website
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebrationSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 24
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71676/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. City staff will present an overview of an inclusionary housing ordinance, which would set minimum requirements for...
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
Application period to serve on a City commission extended
The application period for residents interested in serving on a City commission has been extended to March 17. The Mission Viejo City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling vacancies on the City’s Planning and Transportation Commission, Community Services Commission and Investment Advisory Commission. The term is for two years.
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
Scott Baugh announces Orange County legislative endorsements in campaign for Congress
Scott Baugh announced key legislative endorsements in his campaign for the 47th Congressional District. Senator Janet Nguyen and Assemblymember Diane Dixon, who both overwhelmingly won their elections in November, represent the majority of the communities of the 47th Congressional District. With far-left State Senator David Min officially announcing his campaign...
Former owner of Orange County wastewater treatment company pleads guilty to federal environmental criminal charge
The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty today to a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, and his company, Klean Waters Inc., pleaded guilty to...
Recruitment now open for the CalOptima Health Board of Directors
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is pleased to announce that recruitment is now open for one seat on the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. A County-organized health system, CalOptima Health serves more than 940,000 low- income children, adults, seniors and persons with disabilities. CalOptima Health was formed in 1995 in response to a health care system that was struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable Orange County residents. Today, CalOptima Health has grown to be the second largest health insurer in Orange County but stayed true to its mission of providing members with access to quality health care services.
Long Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at Silverado Park
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Silverado Park (1500 block of West 31st Street) regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, a second male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old male victim in critical condition.
$25K reward offered to help catch suspects who firebombed Costa Mesa’s Planned Parenthood
The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is seeking the public’s help in order to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of a medical building in Costa Mesa, California, on March 13, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are expected for the...
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue involving a white Toyota Corolla and a black Porsche Panamera. Upon arrival, officers located both vehicles. The driver of the Corolla, an 80-year-old male...
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon
Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
Watch out for nighttime construction on Disneyland Drive January 23 through January 27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to conduct construction on the following locations and dates:. (between West Ball Road and West South Street) January 23 to January 27. NB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27. SB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27.
Santa Ana High School officials move quickly to name interim football coach
Santa Ana High School officials moved quickly to name an interim varsity football coach Thursday when offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rory Schoonmaker was selected. The announcement was made by Athletic Director Brian Lillie after the resignation of Charlie TeGantvoort, who accepted the head football coaching job at Marina. “He’s...
“It was their first time on a boat”
Dana Point Harbor Partners’ Underserved Youth Program Aims to Provide Unforgettable Ocean Experiences and Education to More Than 1,000 Underserved Youths in 2023. The long-awaited $400 million, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor commenced at The Marina at Dana Point in August 2022. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, DPHP will improve public access to the water through both the intricate design of The Marina and the newly developed community outreach programs.
RITA RUDNER starring in “STAGED”
“In Show Business, a marriage is a success if it outlasts milk.”. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce that comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of a hilarious new comedy, STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED begins previews on Wednesday, January 25; will open on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
A man barricaded himself in a room at an Anaheim Motel 6
Anaheim police officers responded to the Motel 6 near State College Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway, on Thursday after various motel guests called the police a possible domestic violence incident inside one of the rooms. The motel guests said that they heard glass breaking from inside a room...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with second league victory over Fullerton
Fullerton’s Luis Cervantes and Sunny Hills’ Henry Garcia go head-to-head for the ball Friday. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After Friday’s 2-1 Freeway League victory over visiting Fullerton, Sunny Hills High School boys soccer Coach Mike Schade took a walk down Memory Lane. “I’m...
Mater Dei, VP, El Dorado, San Juan Hills, Portola, Northwood, Beckman and Foothill win
Mater Dei 62, JSerra 53: The Monarchs (17-5, 3-3) captured a Trinity League victory Friday night. Brannon Martinsen had 26 points and seven rebounds, Owen Verna scored 18 points and Scotty Belnap had eight points. JSerra (14-7, 1-4) was led by Aidan Fowler, who scored 20 points and Diego Martinez, who had 10 points.
