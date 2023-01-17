Read full article on original website
The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL Combines Two Classics To Create Something Challenging
Restomods are anything but new in the world of automotive enthusiasm, but few have provenance. The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL, though, weaves many interesting parts together with as a rich tapestry of brand history. In its simplest form, the car is a combination of a 2002 SL roadster and a 1967...
Maserati Quietly Reveals The Interior Of The New GranTurismo
The all-new Maserati GranTurismo debuted in October 2022 and will come in both ICE-powered and EV flavors. However, Maserati didn’t show us photos of the 2+2 cabin until today, when a detailed gallery with interior and exterior shots appeared on the official media channels. The Maserati GranTurismo is offered...
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Renault’s Alpine Sports Car Brand Is Working On Two Electric SUVs For The USA
This story contains independent speculative renders that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alpine. Renault Group chief executive Laurent Rossi has ambitious plans for the Alpine brand and is particularly eager to grow in the U.S. While recently speaking with journalists, Rossi revealed that Alpine is working on an...
Genesis X Luxury Sedan Render Imagines A Korean Maybach And Bentley Rival
The story contains illustrations by SungNak Lee that are neither related to nor endorsed by Genesis. Genesis has come a long way in recent years, establishing itself as a company that can be mentioned in the same breath as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. However, if the company was to go further up-market and compete with the likes of Bentley and Maybach, what kind of model could it produce?
Innocent-Looking Datsun 1200 Ute Hides a Twin-Turbo Viper V10 Under Its Hood
We’ve seen some ludicrous engine swaps in the past, but few come close to this once-meager Datsun 1200 ute, which is now powered by a twin-turbo Dodge Viper V10. The insane build was created by a man named Ivan Turkovic, who, according to Street Machine Magazine, spent five years bringing it to life after the Viper engine initially came on his radar.
Maserati Merak-Shaped Pile Of Rust Listed On eBay As A Restoration Project
We have seen plenty of classic cars being saved from a very sorry state but the pictured 1979 Maserati Merak SS that is listed on eBay is probably not one of them. The mid-engined sportscar is dubbed as a “mostly complete” vehicle that needs a “total restoration” but from the looks of it, there is little one can do to bring it back to life.
Mercedes-AMG Says There’s No Chance Of Another F1-Powered Hypercar
Mercedes-AMG has no intention of ever replacing the One hypercar with another F1-powered masterpiece. It took more than five years for customer deliveries of the AMG One to commence due to a series of delays. As Mercedes discovered, taking a complex Formula 1 engine and making it work in a road car isn’t easy. And making it reliable is an even bigger challenge.
Ford Offers Bronco Buyers Cash To Buy Something Else
The Ford Bronco is a big sales success for the company. In fact, it’s so popular that the blue-oval brand still struggles to meet the demand. Now, reports say it’s offering buyers $2,500 to pick something other than the Bronco they’ve ordered. Ford dealers nationwide reportedly received...
Celebrate Carroll Shelby’s Centenary With His Only Clean-Sheet Car
Car fans around the world raised a glass last week to mark what would have been Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday. Carroll passed away in 2012 after 89 eventful years in which he competed in Formula 1, won the Le Mans 24 Hour race both as a driver and team boss, and developed a slew of iconic road cars including the Viper and original Cobra.
Tesla Is Using Its Big Profits To Drop Prices And Undercut The Competition
Tesla used its early advantage in the electric vehicle market to drive down costs and raise profits. That strategy is likely to continue paying dividends for it when prices fall, as the market becomes inundated with new competitors. In the third quarter of 2022, Tesla made $15,653 in gross profit...
Audi Activesphere Concept Starts Stepping Out Of The Shadows, Debuts Jan 26th
Audi has released a revealing new teaser of the Activesphere concept ahead of its debut on January 26th. Set to become the automaker’s fourth sphere concept, the Activesphere is being billed as an active lifestyle vehicle reinterpreted. The company went on to say the model will combine “exceptional elegance with impressive performance and immersive, pioneering functionality.”
Lucid Follows Tesla’s Lead Offering $7,500 Discount To Start 2023
Lucid is offering customers a discount of $7,500 for a new Air when they lease the vehicle through Lucid Financial Services. The decision follows a recent move by Tesla to cut prices on its vehicles. “Starting now, customers who lease any Lucid Air through Lucid Financial Services will receive an...
One Man Is Building A Model 3-Based Cyber Roadster Inspired By Future Tesla Products
Tesla says that the Cybertruck will go into production this year and others have speculated that the Roadster will do the same. One man in California has used both cars as inspiration for a custom creation he’s calling the Cyber Roadster and it’ll probably be done before either of its muses.
Ferrari Files Patent That Could Give Its EVs A ‘Real’ Exhaust Note
Future Ferrari supercars could have an EV exhaust note according to newly uncovered patents. The automaker knows how important sound is not just to the enjoyment of driving its cars but also to how a driver actively operates the car. To solve the problem it wants to amplify real sounds from the electric motors.
Mexican Gearhead Brings His Forbidden Hot Hatches Across The Border To America
Drivers in southern California sometimes get a glimpse of cars that are otherwise unobtainium here in the States. That’s because Mexican-market cars can come over the border freely so long as their documentation is up to date. One enthusiast takes full advantage of that to occasionally show off three hot hatches that are otherwise forbidden in the USA.
Even With Only 5-Cylinders Working, Tuned R34 GT-R Destroys New Corvette Z06 And NISMO R35
If you’ve never heard a person lose a drag race but experience glee at the same time stay tuned because that’s exactly what happens in this video. The folks from Throttle House got a hold of some very special sports cars and took them out to Willow Springs Raceway for a very special drag race. Here’s what happens when America’s sports car takes on two generations of the Godzilla.
Lancia Shows Off The 2023 Ypsilon That’s Straight Out Of 2011
Lancia has released dozens of new photos of the updated Lancia Ypsilon that was announced in early December. The Ypsilon is now 12 years old and while it is in desperate need of a replacement, or at the very least a comprehensive facelift, the Italian car manufacturer has instead decided to update it for the 2023 model year with just a handful of new and improved features.
Mazda Created An LED Turn Signal That Beats Like A Human Heart
Modern automobiles are so overwhelmingly complex that it can be hard to fathom how much attention to detail goes into every single part. Mazda, though, the Japanese company that prides itself on its obsession with detail, has gone one step further. The automaker revealed recently how it designed a new type of turn signal to mimic the beating of the human heart, and how the task proved to be surprisingly difficult to complete.
This Daihatsu Copen Has Been Converted Into An Off-Roadster
The Daihatsu Copen is one of the coolest kei cars for petrolheads alongside the discontinued Honda S660. An owner from Japan though wanted to expand the capabilities of the roadster, transforming it into a genuine off-roader. We found the model on Car Sensor, together with a pretty detailed list of...
