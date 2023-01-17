Read full article on original website
New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes
The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
Dry January Mocktails
Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
SA Metro Health Making Communities Healthier
The City of San Antonio Metro Health District is helping build healthier communities in 2023. Rebecca caught up with one of their Por Vida partners who's making this a reality. Take a look to learn more!. City of San Antonio Metro Health District. 210-207-2722. BarrioBarista. 3735 Culebra Rd. San Antonio,...
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum
SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
As the work from home option fades San Antonio is providing job options
SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a work from home job you might be out of luck as many companies are going back to working in-person. The change could mean more money out of your pocket. It's no secret prices are rising and we're all feeling the impact.
Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets
SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
Southwest employees to get bonus pay for working during holiday meltdown
Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "Gratitude Pay." This is in return for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year. Other Southwest employee groups, who worked through the period, will also receive...
Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek
SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
Man accused of shooting brother-in-law after attending Spurs game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – A day that started with a family enjoying the record-setting Spurs game at the Alamodome end up with a man fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the head. Police tell us say David Julian Juarez, 34, went to the Spurs game at the Alamodome last Friday with his sister and her husband, 36-year-old Felix Vega. Afterwards, they all met up with friends at a nearby bar.
Resource fair invites local veterans out for healthcare services
SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700 will be hosting a Veteran’s Resource Fair. VA representatives from the Veteran's Benefits Administration, enrollment and eligibility, suicide prevention, and others will be available to share resource information and answer all your questions. “Veterans deserve high-quality...
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after man fires several shots into West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting after a man fired several rounds into a West Side apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to a shooting at 6600 W Commerce Rd., at around 9 a.m. Police say various residents reported that...
Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
