Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
News On 6
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on Illinois interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois, where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
Arkansas man receives $120K water bill to begin the year
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
UPDATE: Woman facing first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing that left ‘blood everywhere’
Springdale Police are investigating a stabbing that left one male dead on Monday, Jan. 9.
Arkansas's upset bid falls short against No. 3 LSU
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday as the Razorbacks dropped a tight contest against No. 3 LSU 79-76 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers, who hold the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the country, got off to...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0