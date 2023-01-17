ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK
THV11

Arkansas man receives $120K water bill to begin the year

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas's upset bid falls short against No. 3 LSU

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday as the Razorbacks dropped a tight contest against No. 3 LSU 79-76 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers, who hold the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the country, got off to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

