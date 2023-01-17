ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

Lisa Davenport Named Indiantown High School Principal

Indiantown - Wednesday January 18, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has appointed longtime educator Lisa Davenport as Executive Director/Principal of Indiantown High School (IHS), an IRSC workforce and career education charter school serving Martin County students in grades nine through 12. Davenport served as Assistant Principal at Treasure Coast...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Healthy Start Fatherhood Services Expanding to Okeechobee

Okeechobee - Sunday January 22, 2023: Responsible, loving fathers who are positively involved in the lives of their children play a key role in bringing up successful, well-adjusted adults. For many fathers, it’s hard to do this on their own, and they may not have good role models in their own lives.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL announces replacement for retiring city manager

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here killed two birds with one stone Jan. 9 when its members formally announced City Manager Russ Blackburn’s upcoming February 17 retirement and unanimously agreed to promote Chief Assistant City Manager Jesus Merejo to its top leadership role. While Mayor Shannon...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

House of Hope and a Purse Party for the Children's Museum

Fort Pierce Friday January 20, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we talk with Rob Ranieri, the CEO of House of Hope, a non-profit whose mission he says is to empower those in need with the means to overcome hunger and hardship. From its humble beginnings...
FORT PIERCE, FL

