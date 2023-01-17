Read full article on original website
PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: No More Bandages, Other Care For Kids Without Parental Consent
TOO FAR? Parental Bill Of Rights Means School District Only Provides Life Saving Care, And Only For Minutes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new policy just approved by the Palm Beach County School Board may be an example of the “Parents […]
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
wqcs.org
Governor Makes 24 Appointments to Various State Boards, Corporations, Commissions, and Authorities
Florida - Sunday December 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following 24 appointments to various state boards, corporations, commissions, and authorities. Four appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Larry Cretul - Cretul is a Senior Government Affairs Advisor at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a veteran of the United...
wqcs.org
Lisa Davenport Named Indiantown High School Principal
Indiantown - Wednesday January 18, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has appointed longtime educator Lisa Davenport as Executive Director/Principal of Indiantown High School (IHS), an IRSC workforce and career education charter school serving Martin County students in grades nine through 12. Davenport served as Assistant Principal at Treasure Coast...
wqcs.org
Healthy Start Fatherhood Services Expanding to Okeechobee
Okeechobee - Sunday January 22, 2023: Responsible, loving fathers who are positively involved in the lives of their children play a key role in bringing up successful, well-adjusted adults. For many fathers, it’s hard to do this on their own, and they may not have good role models in their own lives.
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
wqcs.org
The Next Port St. Lucie Police Academy Begins Tuesday, February 7
Port St. Lucie - Saturday January 21, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is an extension of the agency’s community-oriented policing philosophy. The next Citizen's Police Academy is set to begin on Tuesday, February 7. It is a free program offered to city residents...
hometownnewstc.com
PSL announces replacement for retiring city manager
PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here killed two birds with one stone Jan. 9 when its members formally announced City Manager Russ Blackburn’s upcoming February 17 retirement and unanimously agreed to promote Chief Assistant City Manager Jesus Merejo to its top leadership role. While Mayor Shannon...
School district brings extra counselors following mass shooting in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County School District has partnered with the Fort Pierce Police Department to bring in advocates at any schools where there is a need following a mass shooting.
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
"We're not equal anymore": Abortion advocates gather in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — Pro-choice advocates gathered in anguish and frustration Sunday in West Palm Beach, on the 50th anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court decision that no longer stands. "It's obscene, actually," said Mary Lenkersdorf of West Palm Beach. "We're not equal anymore after they took Roe away."
50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center
Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
wqcs.org
House of Hope and a Purse Party for the Children's Museum
Fort Pierce Friday January 20, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we talk with Rob Ranieri, the CEO of House of Hope, a non-profit whose mission he says is to empower those in need with the means to overcome hunger and hardship. From its humble beginnings...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school
A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school's principal says.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
Network of congregations working to combat gun violence in Fort Pierce
A network of congregations is pushing for change in their own communities. This week, the goal is to get to the root of the problem and reach possible solutions to present to officials.
State commission backs mixed-use Costco project on Kanner Highway
A Costco project planned along Kanner Highway in Martin County will move forward after a decision by the State Administration Commission backed the Stuart City Commission.
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
