Dayton, OH

Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Local, state leaders working on legislation to crack down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Local and state leaders are taking action to stop hooning and street takeovers, like the events that happened over the weekend in Dayton. The hooning events started in Trotwood at the intersection of Trotwood Blvd. and Olive Road, before moving to Downtown Dayton. Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald held a press conference […]
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Bippy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angie with SICSA joined the Living Dayton team to introduce the Town and County Furniture Pet of the Week: Bippy!. Angie said Bippy is a 4-year-old mixed breed boy looking for any kind of home! Bippy has never met a stranger and loves attention. If...
FBI, Ohio BCI to investigate officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the criminal investigation into an incident where a police officer was recorded punching a woman several times while arresting her. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a […]
Brand new business District Market officially opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grab-and-go food market celebrated its official grand opening today. District Food Market is now open in downtown Dayton and the community came to support in full force.  After a soft launch in fall of 2022, the District Market proved to have what it took to make it official. The grab […]
Dayton-area housing market impacting potential homebuyers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mortgage rates have made the purchasing process difficult for first time homebuyers in the Dayton area. In recent months, mortgage rates have made an impact on the Dayton area. Housing data released shows the median price of residential homes increased about 4 percent in December compared to December, 2021. Real estate […]
BestReviews’ Paw-fect Pet Products for Your Pup or Cat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — BestReviews’ Meredith Gallo joins Gary Gelfand to share their picks for new and unique products pet owners will love. Every year, new products are released that make life easier for pet owners and more enjoyable for pets. If you’re on the hunt for new and exciting pet products, there are several worth checking out.
