Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
WATCH: Officials speak after 4 escaped inmates found, arrested in Butler County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four of the five inmates that reportedly escaped from a Missouri Detention Center have been arrested in Butler County. According to a release from the Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers stopped a Scion TC after seeing a traffic violation at the intersection of State Route 4 and […]
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Local, state leaders working on legislation to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Local and state leaders are taking action to stop hooning and street takeovers, like the events that happened over the weekend in Dayton. The hooning events started in Trotwood at the intersection of Trotwood Blvd. and Olive Road, before moving to Downtown Dayton. Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald held a press conference […]
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Bippy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angie with SICSA joined the Living Dayton team to introduce the Town and County Furniture Pet of the Week: Bippy!. Angie said Bippy is a 4-year-old mixed breed boy looking for any kind of home! Bippy has never met a stranger and loves attention. If...
FBI, Ohio BCI to investigate officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the criminal investigation into an incident where a police officer was recorded punching a woman several times while arresting her. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a […]
Brand new business District Market officially opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grab-and-go food market celebrated its official grand opening today. District Food Market is now open in downtown Dayton and the community came to support in full force. After a soft launch in fall of 2022, the District Market proved to have what it took to make it official. The grab […]
Dayton-area housing market impacting potential homebuyers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mortgage rates have made the purchasing process difficult for first time homebuyers in the Dayton area. In recent months, mortgage rates have made an impact on the Dayton area. Housing data released shows the median price of residential homes increased about 4 percent in December compared to December, 2021. Real estate […]
Meadowdale hands Dunbar first loss in City League
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early in the first half, Medowdale boys basketball stormed back to hand Dunbar its first loss in Dayton City League action on Friday night with a final score of 60-56.
BestReviews’ Paw-fect Pet Products for Your Pup or Cat
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — BestReviews’ Meredith Gallo joins Gary Gelfand to share their picks for new and unique products pet owners will love. Every year, new products are released that make life easier for pet owners and more enjoyable for pets. If you’re on the hunt for new and exciting pet products, there are several worth checking out.
Culver’s switches from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products
Consumers visiting a Culver's may notice a difference to their beverage choices.
