Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis' injuries could be blessing in disguise

Memphis pulled out a win Sunday against Temple despite having just eight of its regular-rotation players available.

When guard Alex Lomax went down with a groin injury on Jan. 11 versus UCF, he added to what’s lately seemed to be an ever-growing list of injured Tigers players. Forward Malcolm Dandridge had already been out since Dec. 13 after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against Alabama, and guard Jayden Hardaway hadn’t played since logging a start Jan. 1 against Tulane due to a hip injury.

Still, the Tigers came out on top this past weekend in Philadelphia with a 61-59 victory over the Owls .

While they could breathe a sigh of relief for one day, coach Penny Hardaway said after the game that none of his sidelined trio — Lomax, Dandridge or Jayden Hardaway — would play in the team’s next game against Wichita State at home on Thursday either. The fifth-year coach didn’t specify return dates for any of the three, but he added that Dandridge was “on the verge” of coming back and Jayden Hardaway would “maybe” suit up Jan. 22 versus Cincinnati, while Lomax would be out “a couple weeks or more.”

So, Memphis will have to try to gut out at least one or two more wins while missing its third-leading scorer in Lomax, another starter in Jayden Hardaway and one its lone big men in Dandridge. But there is a silver lining to the Tigers’ current predicament.

Out of the team’s next four games — Wichita State, Cincinnati, SMU (Jan. 26) and Tulsa (Jan. 29) — three are against teams ranked No. 121 or worse in KenPom and in the bottom half of the AAC standings. Cincinnati (No. 71 in KenPom and tied for third in the AAC) is the lone opponent in that stretch that has an above-.500 conference record thus far.

These contests will allow key players to develop and perhaps make the Tigers a deeper, more well-rounded squad once they get back to full strength.

While Lomax has been Memphis’ lone ball-handler aside from guard Kendric Davis, the team found success at times against Temple when guard Keonté Kennedy initiated the offense and allowed Davis to score off the ball. And, while forward Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu didn’t grab a single rebound versus the Owls, his increased playing time in Dandridge’s absence will only help him further develop that skill.

Defense has also been a concern for the undermanned Tigers. A group that already allows opponents to score 71.7 points per game (No. 242 in scoring defense) and shoot 31.8% from 3 (No. 112 in 3-point defense) now loses Lomax — its best all-around defender — for an extended period of time.

But Memphis stepped up in that department against Temple, holding the Owls to a 4-29 (13.8%) mark from deep.

Even though the Tigers’ performance Sunday wasn’t pretty they figured out a way to return home with a much-needed victory. If they can manage to eke out the next four — though that game on the road versus Cincinnati will especially be a challenge — they could be better for it.

Besides, with the first five games of February including rematches against Tulane and UCF and a clash with No. 1 Houston, they’ll need to be.

There are limited opportunities left for quality wins on Memphis’ schedule. And if it plays anywhere close to the level at which it played versus Temple, it’ll be difficult to take care of business against even mediocre AAC foes.

