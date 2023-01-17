ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis' injuries could be blessing in disguise

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aX2Gz_0kHg4dXe00

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin, Tim Buckley and Geoff Calkins.

Memphis pulled out a win Sunday against Temple despite having just eight of its regular-rotation players available.

When guard Alex Lomax went down with a groin injury on Jan. 11 versus UCF, he added to what’s lately seemed to be an ever-growing list of injured Tigers players. Forward Malcolm Dandridge had already been out since Dec. 13 after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against Alabama, and guard Jayden Hardaway hadn’t played since logging a start Jan. 1 against Tulane due to a hip injury.

Still, the Tigers came out on top this past weekend in Philadelphia with a 61-59 victory over the Owls .

While they could breathe a sigh of relief for one day, coach Penny Hardaway said after the game that none of his sidelined trio — Lomax, Dandridge or Jayden Hardaway — would play in the team’s next game against Wichita State at home on Thursday either. The fifth-year coach didn’t specify return dates for any of the three, but he added that Dandridge was “on the verge” of coming back and Jayden Hardaway would “maybe” suit up Jan. 22 versus Cincinnati, while Lomax would be out “a couple weeks or more.”

So, Memphis will have to try to gut out at least one or two more wins while missing its third-leading scorer in Lomax, another starter in Jayden Hardaway and one its lone big men in Dandridge. But there is a silver lining to the Tigers’ current predicament.

Out of the team’s next four games — Wichita State, Cincinnati, SMU (Jan. 26) and Tulsa (Jan. 29) — three are against teams ranked No. 121 or worse in KenPom and in the bottom half of the AAC standings. Cincinnati (No. 71 in KenPom and tied for third in the AAC) is the lone opponent in that stretch that has an above-.500 conference record thus far.

These contests will allow key players to develop and perhaps make the Tigers a deeper, more well-rounded squad once they get back to full strength.

While Lomax has been Memphis’ lone ball-handler aside from guard Kendric Davis, the team found success at times against Temple when guard Keonté Kennedy initiated the offense and allowed Davis to score off the ball. And, while forward Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu didn’t grab a single rebound versus the Owls, his increased playing time in Dandridge’s absence will only help him further develop that skill.

Defense has also been a concern for the undermanned Tigers. A group that already allows opponents to score 71.7 points per game (No. 242 in scoring defense) and shoot 31.8% from 3 (No. 112 in 3-point defense) now loses Lomax — its best all-around defender — for an extended period of time.

But Memphis stepped up in that department against Temple, holding the Owls to a 4-29 (13.8%) mark from deep.

Even though the Tigers’ performance Sunday wasn’t pretty they figured out a way to return home with a much-needed victory. If they can manage to eke out the next four — though that game on the road versus Cincinnati will especially be a challenge — they could be better for it.

Besides, with the first five games of February including rematches against Tulane and UCF and a clash with No. 1 Houston, they’ll need to be.

More from your Insider:

Love it, Like it or Hate it: Reviewing Memphis’ win over Temple

There are limited opportunities left for quality wins on Memphis’ schedule. And if it plays anywhere close to the level at which it played versus Temple, it’ll be difficult to take care of business against even mediocre AAC foes.

Kendric Davis saves day, allows Memphis to escape with win over Temple

Kendric Davis led Memphis to victory Sunday on a buzzer-beater. The Tigers have picked up a much-needed conference road victory against the Temple Owls.

Martin: Tigers lean on Davis to keep season alive, like Hardaway planned

Just days after allowing a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation against UCF, the Memphis Tigers found themselves in the same exact predicament against Temple. Luckily, they have Kendric Davis to rely on.

Box score: Memphis 61, Temple 59

The NCAA men’s basketball box from the Sunday, Jan. 15 game between the Memphis Tigers and Temple Owls from Philadelphia.

Memphis’ collapse to UCF offers Tigers a reality check

With only four chances remaining for the Tigers to grab Quad 1 or 2 wins, they’ve learned quickly that nothing they set out to do will come easily.

Calkins: The Tigers give away another. But why?

Kendric Davis scored 42 points against Central Florida Wednesday, which was great. But if the Memphis Tigers had done what they should have done before the game lurched into two overtimes, they’d have something much sweeter: A win.

Box score: UCF 107, Memphis 104 (2 OT)

NCAA men’s basketball box score for the Wednesday, Jan. 11 game between the Memphis Tigers and the University of Central Florida Knights.

Memphis falls short to UCF in double overtime

Coach Penny Hardaway’s squad held an 11-point lead against UCF on the road Wednesday and was minutes away from picking up what would’ve been just its second statement victory of the season. Then, the Tigers collapsed.

Memphis legend Lorenzen Wright’s jersey retirement set

Wright’s No. 55 jersey will hang in the FedExForum rafters next to the jerseys of nine other Tigers greats.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX2Now

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches. There are all kinds of different rules of thumb for forecasting different types of weather in different locations. In St. Louis, for forecasting heavy snow, we have what is called the “Memphis Low” benchmark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

This story has been updated with a statement from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in an apartment complex dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Medical personnel […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

West Memphis residents concerned about recent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis citizens are voicing their concerns following the recent rise in crime. This past weekend, the body of Catherin Jackson, a West Memphis woman who survived a brutal carjacking eight years ago, was found in a burning car in a ditch. “We’re trying to figure out what happened. I don’t know […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspects face court again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the 2021 death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were in court Friday. Lawyers for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith both entered not guilty pleas last February. Johnson and Smith face several charges in connection to the killing, including conspiracy.  Prosecutors say the pair, along with two other suspects, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy