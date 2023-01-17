Read full article on original website
GICC snags three spots in Top 5 Plays
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s Crusader heavy!. 5. Tri City’s Kieran Cebrian cashes in the games opening goal in the Storms 5-3 win over the Lancers. 4. GICC girls basketball’s Avery O’Boyle banks the three pointer in the Crusdaders statement win...
GICC girls basketball ends Adams Central’s perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undefeated Adams Central girls basketball hosted GICC Saturday. Without star Lucy Ghaifan, the Crusaders handed the Patriots their first loss of the season, 50-49. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kearney Catholic boys basketball falls to Aquinas Catholic by 6
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team hosted Aquinas Catholic on Saturday. In the end, the Monarchs squeak on by in a 6-point win, 47-41. See embedded video for highlights.
UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
Kearney boys basketball claws to a win over Norfolk
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team played host to Norfolk on Friday. In the end, the Bearcats win it, 55-36 over the Panthers. See embedded video for highlights.
GICC’s Alberts claims first at 160 pounds in Centennial Conference Wrestling Tournament
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Centennial Conference Wrestling Tournament took place at Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday. Featured in our embedded highlights are Crusader Ben Alberts winning his first-place match at 160 pounds, as well as Connor Johnson winning his fifth round bout and claiming third overall at 170 pounds. Further, Clay Rasmussen from Kearney Catholic took third at 126 pounds and Star Carter Lawrence won fifth at 106.
Kenesaw boys basketball whips up 8-point victory over Pleasanton
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kenesaw boys basketball team hosted Pleasanton on Saturday. In a tight competition, the Blue Devils defeat the Bulldogs, 58-50. See embedded video for highlights.
Aurora boys basketball howels Seward into submission
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball traveled to face Seward Friday. The Huskies beat the Bluejays 65-53. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball beats Superior to stay perfect
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball put its 15-0 record to the test in a home game against Superior Friday. The Cardinals blistered the Wildcats in a 71-33 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Shelton girls basketball bites Wood River to stay unbeaten
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelton girls basketball took its undefeated record to Wood River Saturday. The Bulldogs maintained their perfect streak in a 49-38 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Shelton boys basketball squeaks by Wood River in four-point win
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelton boys basketball took its 12-1 record to Wood River Saturday. The Bulldogs pulled off a close victory, 60-56. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Superior girls basketball handles Doniphan-Trumbull in road win
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Superior girls basketball traveled to Doniphan to face Doniphan-Trumbull Friday. The Wildcats maintained their impressive record — with just two losses — in a 50-31 victory over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Hastings boys basketball earns 15- point victory over Elkhorn North
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings boys basketball team played host to Elkhorn North on Friday. In the end, the Tigers claw to a 65-50 win over the Wolves. See embedded video for highlights.
Tri-City Storm wins on home ice 5-3 over Omaha
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm welcomed on in Omaha to Kearney on Saturday. In the end, the Storm defend home ice, winning it, 5-3 over the Lancers. See embedded video for highlights.
GICC girls basketball earns bragging rights over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC girls basketball hosted Northwest Friday for a crosstown rivalry showdown. The Crusaders defended home court in a 49-41 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: “Whatever Your Flavor”
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your Flavor” is this year’s State Fair theme. In a statement, fair officials said the theme covers both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”
Home show comes to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some folks may have missed the home building show in Kearney last weekend, but there’s a chance to catch up this weekend. Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is holding their 48th Home Builders Show inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The vent...
Delta Kappa Gamma donates blankets to those in need
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman’s education group gave some warmth to those in need. Delta Kappa Gamma donated five no-sew fleece blankets to Willow Rising, formerly known as the Crisis Center, this year. The idea came when Delta members got together and realized everyone can use a...
Here’s To The Road Crews, A job Well Done
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are now 48 hours removed from our first big winter storm of 2023 dumped almost a foot of snow on the tri-cities. If you have been driving around today, you probably noticed the tremendous effort road crews have done in clearing the streets for the residents of the Tri-Cities. I had the privelege of driving Storm Chaser4 around the area the past couple days. Before the storm, during the storm and after. I’ll tell you what, I was impressed with the quick response of road crews across the Tri-Cities. It’s hard to believe that just 2 days ago there was about 10 inches of snow covering most of the roads in Grand island and Hastings. Today, because of the hard work of road crew personnel, we all can get around safely and in a timely manner. As I drove around Grand Island and Hastings this evening, I noticed that all the roads had been plowed. Including the ones less traveled. So here is a big thanks and round of applause to the road crews in making it a much more pleasant drive for all.
‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
