GICC snags three spots in Top 5 Plays

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s Crusader heavy!. 5. Tri City’s Kieran Cebrian cashes in the games opening goal in the Storms 5-3 win over the Lancers. 4. GICC girls basketball’s Avery O’Boyle banks the three pointer in the Crusdaders statement win...
UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
GICC’s Alberts claims first at 160 pounds in Centennial Conference Wrestling Tournament

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Centennial Conference Wrestling Tournament took place at Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday. Featured in our embedded highlights are Crusader Ben Alberts winning his first-place match at 160 pounds, as well as Connor Johnson winning his fifth round bout and claiming third overall at 170 pounds. Further, Clay Rasmussen from Kearney Catholic took third at 126 pounds and Star Carter Lawrence won fifth at 106.
Superior girls basketball handles Doniphan-Trumbull in road win

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Superior girls basketball traveled to Doniphan to face Doniphan-Trumbull Friday. The Wildcats maintained their impressive record — with just two losses — in a 50-31 victory over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Tri-City Storm wins on home ice 5-3 over Omaha

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm welcomed on in Omaha to Kearney on Saturday. In the end, the Storm defend home ice, winning it, 5-3 over the Lancers. See embedded video for highlights.
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: “Whatever Your Flavor”

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your Flavor” is this year’s State Fair theme. In a statement, fair officials said the theme covers both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”
Home show comes to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some folks may have missed the home building show in Kearney last weekend, but there’s a chance to catch up this weekend. Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is holding their 48th Home Builders Show inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The vent...
Delta Kappa Gamma donates blankets to those in need

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman’s education group gave some warmth to those in need. Delta Kappa Gamma donated five no-sew fleece blankets to Willow Rising, formerly known as the Crisis Center, this year. The idea came when Delta members got together and realized everyone can use a...
Here’s To The Road Crews, A job Well Done

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are now 48 hours removed from our first big winter storm of 2023 dumped almost a foot of snow on the tri-cities. If you have been driving around today, you probably noticed the tremendous effort road crews have done in clearing the streets for the residents of the Tri-Cities. I had the privelege of driving Storm Chaser4 around the area the past couple days. Before the storm, during the storm and after. I’ll tell you what, I was impressed with the quick response of road crews across the Tri-Cities. It’s hard to believe that just 2 days ago there was about 10 inches of snow covering most of the roads in Grand island and Hastings. Today, because of the hard work of road crew personnel, we all can get around safely and in a timely manner. As I drove around Grand Island and Hastings this evening, I noticed that all the roads had been plowed. Including the ones less traveled. So here is a big thanks and round of applause to the road crews in making it a much more pleasant drive for all.
‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
