HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are now 48 hours removed from our first big winter storm of 2023 dumped almost a foot of snow on the tri-cities. If you have been driving around today, you probably noticed the tremendous effort road crews have done in clearing the streets for the residents of the Tri-Cities. I had the privelege of driving Storm Chaser4 around the area the past couple days. Before the storm, during the storm and after. I’ll tell you what, I was impressed with the quick response of road crews across the Tri-Cities. It’s hard to believe that just 2 days ago there was about 10 inches of snow covering most of the roads in Grand island and Hastings. Today, because of the hard work of road crew personnel, we all can get around safely and in a timely manner. As I drove around Grand Island and Hastings this evening, I noticed that all the roads had been plowed. Including the ones less traveled. So here is a big thanks and round of applause to the road crews in making it a much more pleasant drive for all.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO