Moxee, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls

Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
ifiberone.com

Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children

QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart

Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
SUNNYSIDE, WA

