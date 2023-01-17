Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
KIMA TV
Deputies say a Kennewick woman died this weekend after being shot multiple times
WENATCHEE -- A man is behind bars after being accused of fatally shooting a Kennewick woman in Wenatchee this weekend. Around 5pm yesterday police got a call about a woman who had been shot near the 17000 Block of Badger Mountain Rd. in Wenatchee. The caller said they saw 37-year-old...
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in East Wenatchee. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to reports of a woman who was shot on Badger Mountain Road near Viebrock Drive in East Wenatchee Saturday evening just past 5:15 p.m. The people who reported the...
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
FOX 11 and 41
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Shooting, head-on crash under investigation in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. – One person is dead and three people were hurt in a head-on crash in Toppenish Saturday. The crash happened on SR 22 around 1 a.m. The Washington State Patrol said a car with four people inside was going eastbound when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a truck going westbound. There were two people in the...
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
washingtonstatenews.net
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
KIMA TV
A 32-year-old Yakima woman died early this morning after being ejected from her car
YAKIMA -- A 32-year-old Yakima woman has lost her life after being ejected from her car early this morning. Around 2am police say the woman was speeding near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. They say her car struck the railroad track and began to roll, ultimately ejecting...
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart
Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
Man in critical condition after being shot by Prosser gunman waiting for him after work
The gunman is considered armed and dangerous.
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
