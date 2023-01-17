ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes

The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dry January Mocktails

Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Devastating fire destroys entire South Side building

SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out early Saturday that destroyed an entire building on San Antonio's South Side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a building near the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum

SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Metro Health Making Communities Healthier

The City of San Antonio Metro Health District is helping build healthier communities in 2023. Rebecca caught up with one of their Por Vida partners who's making this a reality. Take a look to learn more!. City of San Antonio Metro Health District. 210-207-2722. BarrioBarista. 3735 Culebra Rd. San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man accused of shooting brother-in-law after attending Spurs game at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – A day that started with a family enjoying the record-setting Spurs game at the Alamodome end up with a man fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the head. Police tell us say David Julian Juarez, 34, went to the Spurs game at the Alamodome last Friday with his sister and her husband, 36-year-old Felix Vega. Afterwards, they all met up with friends at a nearby bar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week

SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek

SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Southwest employees to get bonus pay for working during holiday meltdown

Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "Gratitude Pay." This is in return for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year. Other Southwest employee groups, who worked through the period, will also receive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

