Dog reunites with owner after falling into flooded storm drain

A missing California dog is back with his owner thanks to the San Bernardino Fire Department. Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, was on a walk with his human when she said he fell into a flooded storm drain. She said before she could reach him, rushing water swept him away.
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown

LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
