bigfoot99.com
Encampment gearing up for Sierra Madre Winter Carnival
The 36th Annual Sierra Madre Winter Carnival in Encampment starts next week, January 27th and 28th. The two-day festival takes place on the last Friday and Saturday of the month. Alyx Munson, the chairperson for the winter carnival, has helmed the event for the past four years. Munson described some of the activities offered this year.
Rawlins hospital hosting two upcoming events
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County invites you to get to know their medical care providers during two upcoming events. On January 29th, the MHCC will hold their monthly online provider workshop. Hospital Foundation Director and Communications Officer Stephanie Hinkle describes how different medical professionals are showcased each month. Pictured above:...
Saratoga mayor considering changes to airport advisory board
Mayor Chuck Davis wants to streamline Saratoga’s airport advisory board, giving more power to the board on acquiring and spending grant money. At the January 17th Saratoga Town Council meeting, Mayor Davis said he wants to change how the town oversees Shively Field. Speaking to Bigfoot 99, Mayor Davis said he thinks the airport, being a big money-maker, should be in control of its own destiny.
Rawlins officials applaud crews for snow management work
In Rawlins, city crews have been working overtime keeping up with all the snow that has fallen. The topic was the subject of public comment and appreciation during this week’s city council meeting. Pictured above: File photo of snow management in Rawlins. Photo by Cali O’Hare/Bigfoot 99. January...
