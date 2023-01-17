Read full article on original website
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | News deserts and CSPAN cameras, on this month's Signals & Noise
It wasn't THAT long ago that both Medford and Ashland had daily newspapers, delivered physically and available online. The Daily Tidings and Mail Tribune ended up owned by the same people, and those people got out of the business, with the Mail Tribune ceasing all operations with the January 13th issue online.
ijpr.org
EO Media Group to start newspaper in Medford
EO Media Group has 15 publications around the Pacific Northwest, including the Bend Bulletin. The new print and online outlet will be called The Tribune. The Medford Mail Tribune abruptly closed in mid-January. “This looked like an opportunity from the standpoint of a business opportunity that we can build a...
KDRV
Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
