LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO