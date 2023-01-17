ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphys, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

TUD’s Annual Water Line Flushing Underway

SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) wants to alert the public that they may see water running down the street or sidewalk in neighborhoods as its annual flushing program is underway in Tuolumne County. During the flushing process, which is expected to last until April, crews will be flushing water...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
LODI, CA
ABC10

You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person

Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
AUBURN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Injury collision prompts closure of Auburn Folsom Road

A multi-car collision is impacting traffic on Auburn-Folsom Road Thursday morning just south of the Folsom city limit line in Granite Bay. As of 8:50 a.m the southbound lanes of Auburn Folsom Road remained closed as law enforcement completes its investigation of the crash that involved three vehicles and sent multiple victims to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
GRANITE BAY, CA
Government Technology

Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime

(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy