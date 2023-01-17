Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
TUD’s Annual Water Line Flushing Underway
SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) wants to alert the public that they may see water running down the street or sidewalk in neighborhoods as its annual flushing program is underway in Tuolumne County. During the flushing process, which is expected to last until April, crews will be flushing water...
Stockton riddled with potholes, downed trees and costly repairs after historic storms
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms may be in the rear view mirror, but moving forward, there's a lot to repair and clean up in Stockton. Tommy Sanchez, Stockton resident, said he knows firsthand what it's like to hit a pothole. "It was this left...
Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced
LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
goldcountrymedia.com
Injury collision prompts closure of Auburn Folsom Road
A multi-car collision is impacting traffic on Auburn-Folsom Road Thursday morning just south of the Folsom city limit line in Granite Bay. As of 8:50 a.m the southbound lanes of Auburn Folsom Road remained closed as law enforcement completes its investigation of the crash that involved three vehicles and sent multiple victims to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
Government Technology
Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime
(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
