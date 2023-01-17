ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
Invasion of the bohemian waxwings at Henrys Fork near Ashton

As I approached the Vernon Bridge spanning the Henrys Fork of the Snake River west of Ashton, I noticed hundreds of birds picking off insects flying over the river. With temperatures in the 40s, the insects were hatching and the nomadic bohemian waxwings were enjoying them. There were a few American robins and cedar waxwings joining the large flocks of bohemians eating dried berries along the shore.
Maurine C. Hall

Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing, she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in...
Students can enter an art contest at a local airport and win cash

IDAHO FALLS — A local airport is inviting students to compete in an art contest to win cash prizes and display their work to over 600,000 passengers. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is hosting its first annual “Student Art Contest” in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
Melvin Siler

Melvin Paul Siler, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Melvin was born January 5, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester William Siler and Myrtle Willina Rogers Siler. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Terreton High School.
Kenneth Wayne Wyler

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley

SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
2 hospitalized in two separate Bannock County crashes

POCATELLO – A man is in the hospital after rolling his vehicle Sunday morning. It happened at 10:16 a.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The 22-year-old man from Pocatello, whose name was not released, was headed...
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
