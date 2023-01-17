Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
eastidahonews.com
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
eastidahonews.com
Invasion of the bohemian waxwings at Henrys Fork near Ashton
As I approached the Vernon Bridge spanning the Henrys Fork of the Snake River west of Ashton, I noticed hundreds of birds picking off insects flying over the river. With temperatures in the 40s, the insects were hatching and the nomadic bohemian waxwings were enjoying them. There were a few American robins and cedar waxwings joining the large flocks of bohemians eating dried berries along the shore.
eastidahonews.com
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
eastidahonews.com
Maurine C. Hall
Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing, she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in...
eastidahonews.com
Students can enter an art contest at a local airport and win cash
IDAHO FALLS — A local airport is inviting students to compete in an art contest to win cash prizes and display their work to over 600,000 passengers. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is hosting its first annual “Student Art Contest” in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
eastidahonews.com
Melvin Siler
Melvin Paul Siler, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Melvin was born January 5, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester William Siler and Myrtle Willina Rogers Siler. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Terreton High School.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
eastidahonews.com
Kenneth Wayne Wyler
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley
SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
eastidahonews.com
2 hospitalized in two separate Bannock County crashes
POCATELLO – A man is in the hospital after rolling his vehicle Sunday morning. It happened at 10:16 a.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The 22-year-old man from Pocatello, whose name was not released, was headed...
eastidahonews.com
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
eastidahonews.com
Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County
ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle
BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
eastidahonews.com
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Comments / 0