Survey ranks Arkansas poorly for exercise, has rising score for obesity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study shows Arkansas has one of the highest obesity rates in the country and one of the lowest rates of exercise.

The study by the online insurance platform QuoteWizard showed that the rate of exercise in Arkansas had dropped 2% since 2018 and the obesity rate had climbed 3% for the same period. This ranking put the Natural State as one of the least physically active, with less than 70% of its residents exercising regularly.

The study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to generate its figures.

It could be worse. For the same period, the obesity rate in South Dakota climbed a whopping 30% — the highest in the nation — while the exercise rate for Maine dropped 7%.

The United States shows 76% of people exercise, with a 34% obesity rate.

Colorado has the highest exercise rate, with 83% of its population participating, against a 25% obesity rate. Utah is number two on the list at an identical 83% exercise rate against a 31% obesity rate.

