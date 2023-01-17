Mayor Chuck Davis wants to streamline Saratoga’s airport advisory board, giving more power to the board on acquiring and spending grant money. At the January 17th Saratoga Town Council meeting, Mayor Davis said he wants to change how the town oversees Shively Field. Speaking to Bigfoot 99, Mayor Davis said he thinks the airport, being a big money-maker, should be in control of its own destiny.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO