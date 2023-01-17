Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Dry January Mocktails
Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
news4sanantonio.com
Southwest employees to get bonus pay for working during holiday meltdown
Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "Gratitude Pay." This is in return for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year. Other Southwest employee groups, who worked through the period, will also receive...
news4sanantonio.com
SA Metro Health Making Communities Healthier
The City of San Antonio Metro Health District is helping build healthier communities in 2023. Rebecca caught up with one of their Por Vida partners who's making this a reality. Take a look to learn more!. City of San Antonio Metro Health District. 210-207-2722. BarrioBarista. 3735 Culebra Rd. San Antonio,...
news4sanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum
SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
news4sanantonio.com
Man accused of shooting brother-in-law after attending Spurs game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – A day that started with a family enjoying the record-setting Spurs game at the Alamodome end up with a man fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the head. Police tell us say David Julian Juarez, 34, went to the Spurs game at the Alamodome last Friday with his sister and her husband, 36-year-old Felix Vega. Afterwards, they all met up with friends at a nearby bar.
news4sanantonio.com
As the work from home option fades San Antonio is providing job options
SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a work from home job you might be out of luck as many companies are going back to working in-person. The change could mean more money out of your pocket. It's no secret prices are rising and we're all feeling the impact.
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
news4sanantonio.com
New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes
The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
news4sanantonio.com
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
news4sanantonio.com
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
news4sanantonio.com
Parents who lost their children to Fentanyl talk about the importance of Narcan
SAN ANTONIO - The sheriff’s office received nearly $50,000 worth of Narcan Friday to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Bexar County used funds from a settlement of a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Narcan is a drug that can be lifesaving, not just for a person overdosing,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
news4sanantonio.com
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
news4sanantonio.com
Wait Lists & High Prices: Child care facilities struggling to rebound from the pandemic
SAN ANTONIO - Between March of 2020 and September of 2021, almost a fifth of Bexar County day cares closed their doors. The ones still open are still trying to make up for those open slots. Many can't find the staff to do it, and with supply prices rising, many families are stuck on wait lists with large day care bills.
news4sanantonio.com
Resource fair invites local veterans out for healthcare services
SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700 will be hosting a Veteran’s Resource Fair. VA representatives from the Veteran's Benefits Administration, enrollment and eligibility, suicide prevention, and others will be available to share resource information and answer all your questions. “Veterans deserve high-quality...
news4sanantonio.com
Ex-husband intentionally sets new boyfriend of estranged wife's house on fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO - One week after a massive house fire on the Southeast Side, arson investigators say it was intentionally set by the estranged husband of the homeowner's new girlfriend. Investigators say video evidence shows 41-year-old Billy Quezada walking with a gas can to an alley that led to the...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek
SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. 62-year-old Troy Allen White was last seen in the 8000 block of Copper Trail Dr. towards the Northeast Side of town on Jan. 11. White was last seen...
Comments / 0