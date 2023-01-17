Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Wichita Eagle
‘Ridiculous!’ Says Dak As Cowboys Lose Playoffs at 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In the heart of hearts of Cowboys Nation, Sunday's second-round playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers came with two fears. ... Would quarterback Dak Prescott win the game ... or lose it?. Would kicker Brett Maher win the game ... or lose it?. The recent...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives
After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
Marshall Manning supports Eagles over uncle Eli's Giants at playoff game
Peyton Manning and his son, Marshall, attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff game against the New York Giants on Saturday evening. Eli Manning, Peyton’s brother and Marshall’s uncle, played for the Giants from 2004-2019, winning two Super Bowls. Eli struggled against Philadelphia, New York’s big rival, posting a 10-21 record against them.
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Mixon Pokes Fun At NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — Bengals running back Joe Mixon poked fun at the NFL following their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. "AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IN MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM THAT’LL BE NEVERUARY MAKE SURE YALL GO GET YALL REFUNDS BACK," Mixon tweeted. The star running back was referring to...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sets NFL record for receptions in a playoff game by tight end
On a day when his quarterback had to play through an ankle injury, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce more than picked up the slack. He set an NFL playoff record along the way, too. In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce recorded...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game: TV, game time, odds
No team has had more success against the Chiefs over the past two seasons than the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams have met twice in the regular season and in last year’s AFC Championship Game, and the Bengals have won them all. Cincinnati looks to make it four straight on...
Wichita Eagle
By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic To AFC Championship Game
Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory. The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game. The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but they did not escape its debris. We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game. But this is more than a footnote: The health of...
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
Wichita Eagle
Zay Jones Explains Why Jamal Agnew Shouldn’t Take Blame For Loss to Chiefs
In a game the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly lost by the way of self-inflicted mistakes, there was no bigger mistake in the 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs than Jamal Agnew's fourth-quarter fumble. But, as Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said after the game, the blame shouldn't be shifted...
Wichita Eagle
Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
Wichita Eagle
How the Eagles Went From Four Wins to Conference Championship in Two Years
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles under Andy Reid made going to conference championship games feel like a birthright. Under Reid, the Eagles went to four in a row and five in nine years. He’s still doing it with the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to game after suffering ankle injury vs. Jaguars
It was a scary moment for Chiefs Kingdom — and undoubtedly a painful one for Patrick Mahomes — late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was sandwiched between...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 14. When the Chiefs needed him most, tight end Travis Kelce provided a hall-of-fame-level performance. Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
