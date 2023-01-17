ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wichita Eagle

‘Ridiculous!’ Says Dak As Cowboys Lose Playoffs at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In the heart of hearts of Cowboys Nation, Sunday's second-round playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers came with two fears. ... Would quarterback Dak Prescott win the game ... or lose it?. Would kicker Brett Maher win the game ... or lose it?. The recent...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle

Joe Mixon Pokes Fun At NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Bengals running back Joe Mixon poked fun at the NFL following their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. "AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IN MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM THAT’LL BE NEVERUARY MAKE SURE YALL GO GET YALL REFUNDS BACK," Mixon tweeted. The star running back was referring to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday

The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?

1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
DETROIT, MI

