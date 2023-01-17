ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas State launches statewide partnership to leverage expertise in economic development

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eINzI_0kHg3EQ800

Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Tuesday the university formed an alliance with NetWork Kansas to provide economic development expertise to communities in all 105 counties. The program, "K-State 105," is designed to aid small business startups and existing companies. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas State University launched a project to expand upon the traditional land-grant mission by aggregating entrepreneurial expertise to accelerate growth of business startups and existing companies in communities throughout the state’s 105 counties.

K-State president Richard Linton said the work would mesh with the university’s plan to create in Kansas 3,000 jobs and attract $3 billion in investment by 2030. This represents KSU’s response to a push by the Kansas Board of Regents to make state universities more robust drivers of economic activity. The university announced the “K-State 105” alliance with the nonprofit NetWork Kansas to give rise to a statewide economic development apparatus providing business owners with better access to expertise, education and economic resources.

“This initiative is truly reflective of K-State’s land-grant mission to build, support and improve Kansas communities and aims to improve the lives of all Kansans,” Linton said. “We firmly believe that if civic and community leaders are committed to locally driven growth strategies and are connected to a broad range of technical, business and support services, all communities can grow and thrive.”

Linton said KSU’s statewide extension service obligations in each county meant the university was “impeccably positioned to be a leader in strengthening and building new relationships.”

The entrepreneurial effort would seek to meet community needs tied to access to capital, childcare, housing, infrastructure and technology, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6a9h_0kHg3EQ800

Cheryl Harrison-Lee of the Kansas Board of Regents said the “K-State 105” economic development initiative “holds great promise for Kansas businesses and communities.” The objective is to assist communities large and small in all 105 counties. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Steve Radley, chief executive officer of NetWork Kansas, said 98.6% of Kansas businesses had less than 100 employees and those companies represented two-thirds of all jobs in the state. The statistics illustrate the imperative of shaping economic development activities to meet local community challenges, he said.

“If you think entrepreneurship isn’t important,” Radley said, “then you’re in the wrong state. Entrepreneurship and small business is the lifeblood of the state.”

K-State and NetWork Kansas recognized the distinction between needs of urban and rural counties by engaging in partnership agreements with the local economic development agencies Go Topeka and the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center.

In Shawnee County, the objective would be to increase the number and quality of jobs in animal health, agriculture technology innovation and industries tied to both. The Innovation Center, a private foundation serving 26 counties west and north of Salina, intends to increase the region’s population, foster business innovation and attract new capital investment.

“Partnerships in economic development are vital to success,” said Scott Sproul, president of the Innovation Center. “We look forward to engaging with the K-State 105 program to help entrepreneurs, existing businesses and communities in northwest and north central Kansas achieve economic growth.”

The post Kansas State launches statewide partnership to leverage expertise in economic development appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. […] The post Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday.  During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of  legislation to help out Kansans buying for school […] The post Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer

TOPEKA — Saving the Ogallala Aquifer could mean economic trade-offs in the short-term, the chairman of the Kansas House Water Committee said Tuesday. But the state can make progress and still maintain the farming economy of western Kansas, said Rep. Jim Minnix, R-Scott City.  “If I were a banker … looking at the value of […] The post Kansas legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats

Visit a faculty break room on a college campus these days. Or gather a group of university professors together for a Friday afternoon cocktail. Or call one on the phone to ask how classes are going. Attendance arises first in almost any such conversation. Three semesters past the time when most universities proclaimed that classes […] The post New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say

TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered on Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed with the intention of reducing youth incarceration […] The post Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate plans to take stand on federal protections for lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was a burden on Kansas farmers during […] The post Kansas Senate plans to take stand on federal protections for lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

VP Harris in Tallahassee: ‘Can we truly be free if a woman cannot make decisions about her life?’

In a direct challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to his back yard Sunday to announce that President Joe Biden was signing an executive order designed to guarantee access to abortion rights, including abortion-inducing medications. During a roughly 20-minute address in Tallahassee marking what would have been the 50th anniversary […] The post VP Harris in Tallahassee: ‘Can we truly be free if a woman cannot make decisions about her life?’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Kansas Reflector

Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues

TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BEL AIRE, KS
Kansas Reflector

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues

Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy