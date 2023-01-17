ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday

The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Wichita Eagle

Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep

NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Haason Reddick Locked in, Ready to Climb Ladder to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick is usually a locker room staple, someone always at his locker who is always willing to patiently answer any question. On Tuesday, SI Eagles Today asked if he had time for a few questions. He said, ‘Let me go get this body ready for practice and I’ll talk while I’m getting ready for practice.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy