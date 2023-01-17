Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
Wichita Eagle
Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card
Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game: TV, game time, odds
No team has had more success against the Chiefs over the past two seasons than the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams have met twice in the regular season and in last year’s AFC Championship Game, and the Bengals have won them all. Cincinnati looks to make it four straight on...
Wichita Eagle
By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic To AFC Championship Game
Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory. The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game. The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated...
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives
After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Wichita Eagle
Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep
NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs get hero turns from Mahomes, Henne, Kelce to top Jaguars, advance in NFL playoffs
Patrick Mahomes was battered and bruised, barely able to put weight on his right ankle amid drizzly and at times snowy conditions over the final two quarters of Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But even a limited Mahomes made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
Wichita Eagle
Zay Jones Explains Why Jamal Agnew Shouldn’t Take Blame For Loss to Chiefs
In a game the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly lost by the way of self-inflicted mistakes, there was no bigger mistake in the 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs than Jamal Agnew's fourth-quarter fumble. But, as Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said after the game, the blame shouldn't be shifted...
Wichita Eagle
Who the Chiefs could play in AFC Championship Game (and who they should want to play)
The Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game once more, albeit not at full strength. They await Buffalo or Cincinnati. In Kansas City ... or at Atlanta. The Chiefs secured their spot in a fifth straight AFC title game with a 27-20 win on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, though it came at a cost.
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick Locked in, Ready to Climb Ladder to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick is usually a locker room staple, someone always at his locker who is always willing to patiently answer any question. On Tuesday, SI Eagles Today asked if he had time for a few questions. He said, ‘Let me go get this body ready for practice and I’ll talk while I’m getting ready for practice.’
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to game after suffering ankle injury vs. Jaguars
It was a scary moment for Chiefs Kingdom — and undoubtedly a painful one for Patrick Mahomes — late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was sandwiched between...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but they did not escape its debris. We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game. But this is more than a footnote: The health of...
Wichita Eagle
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game Saturday in KC
On a mid-November day in Kansas City, the Chiefs arrived at a point in their season that felt like a reprieve from the league’s most difficult schedule. And sure enough, they scored the game’s initial 20 points, and cruised to a double-digit win. To be fair, the Chiefs...
Comments / 0