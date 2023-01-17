ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all

Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ten surprising postseason stats from Eagles history

How do I spend my spare time this time of year? Browsing the Eagles’ postseason record book, of course. With the Eagles set to open play in the 2022 postseason against the Giants on Saturday night, I put together 10 of my favorite postseason stats from distant and recent Eagles history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports

Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post. Before San Francisco's matchup with Dallas, Cowboys fans raucously chanted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports

Jets to interview Klint Kubiak Sunday

Four teams will be competing in the playoffs on Sunday and others will be working on ways to get themselves into a future postseason. The Jets are in the latter category and they’ll continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Klint Kubiak for the post.
NBC Sports

Dak, Cowboys lament 'frustrating' turnovers in loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- Most of the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium had cleared out by the time Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was done addressing reporters just outside, but the theme he hit on was the same one his remaining players later would. "Frankly, turnovers," Jones said about what...
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear

Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Showman Kittle claims impressive circus catch was made for TV

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle is an entertainer. In the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, the All-Pro tight end had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Late in the third quarter, Kittle made a bobbling catch that set up the offense for its only touchdown of the game.
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup

Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys

The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy