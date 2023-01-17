Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”
Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Ten surprising postseason stats from Eagles history
How do I spend my spare time this time of year? Browsing the Eagles’ postseason record book, of course. With the Eagles set to open play in the 2022 postseason against the Giants on Saturday night, I put together 10 of my favorite postseason stats from distant and recent Eagles history.
Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post. Before San Francisco's matchup with Dallas, Cowboys fans raucously chanted...
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator
The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
Jets to interview Klint Kubiak Sunday
Four teams will be competing in the playoffs on Sunday and others will be working on ways to get themselves into a future postseason. The Jets are in the latter category and they’ll continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Klint Kubiak for the post.
Blankenship ready to reward Eagles’ faith in biggest game of his life
As the Eagles prepare to face the Giants in the divisional round matchup, they have a pretty clear plan without the injured Avonte Maddox. It only works because of their faith in rookie Reed Blankenship. “I’ve been put in this position because they trust me,” Blankenship said this week. “And...
Dak, Cowboys lament 'frustrating' turnovers in loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- Most of the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium had cleared out by the time Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was done addressing reporters just outside, but the theme he hit on was the same one his remaining players later would. "Frankly, turnovers," Jones said about what...
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear
Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
Showman Kittle claims impressive circus catch was made for TV
SANTA CLARA — George Kittle is an entertainer. In the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, the All-Pro tight end had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Late in the third quarter, Kittle made a bobbling catch that set up the offense for its only touchdown of the game.
Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup
Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys
The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at...
