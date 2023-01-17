Granato: We've got to learn how to play with less energy

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - Following a huge win on Saturday over the Nashville Predators to snap a three-game losing skid, the Buffalo Sabres put up another dud on Monday afternoon in a loss to the Florida Panthers.

However, there's no rest for the weary, as the Sabres return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Chicago for a matchup with the Blackhawks at the United Center. It continues a grueling stretch of the schedule that sees the Sabres playing 13 games in 22 days.

Although the Sabres have not put up the wins and points needed in the standings, Sabres head coach Don Granato still feels his team is getting quality chances. It's as simple as they're just not finishing games like they should.

“The Philly game, I thought, we just weren’t good enough,” said Granato during his weekly appearance on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on WGR. “The Winnipeg and Seattle games, we outchanced them and could’ve easily won those games,”

Buffalo's scoring has dropped a bit since their thrilling win over the Minnesota Wild at the start of this stretch of games, with the Sabres having scored more than four goals only once. Granato is trying to do all he can to manage the schedule, as his group continues to battle during this part of the schedule before the NHL All-Star break.

“The grind of it when you’re not going to feel good physically playing any of these games anymore. It’s just too many games in too short of time to feel good, and to feel like you have mass amounts of energy,” Granato said with Howard Simon and Jeremy White.

Hear more of Granato’s appearance during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” available in the player below: