Report: Patriots ownership all-in on Bill O’Brien as next offensive coordinator

The Patriots will obviously be interviewing more than one candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position this week. But at the moment, all the signs appear to be pointing to the most obvious name on the list: Bill O’Brien.

In a recent report , NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran laid out the evidence that O’Brien is likely the odds-on favorite for the job, with ownership likely being his biggest supporter.

“Bill [Belichick]would be of a mind that, ‘If we don’t get one guy, we’re still going to improve and get somebody,’” Curran said, suggesting Belichick would “support” bringing O’Brien back but isn’t pushing solely for him. “But my understanding is that ownership believes Bill O’Brien is the best guy for the job. Let’s get it done.”

If the Krafts want O’Brien back, it’s hard to think the former Patriots offensive coordinator won’t be the pick. At this juncture, he certainly looks like the most qualified person for the job as well as the best fit given his background both with the Patriots and with quarterback Mac Jones.

Of course, New England will have an interesting situation to navigate for O’Brien and the rest of the coaching staff as a whole after the failed experiment with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge helping run the offense last year.

Though the familiarity with Foxborough and the ties to Jones help, Curran says O’Brien would also value some “predictability” in the way things operate if he comes on board – something that didn’t exist last year.

“For instance: Bill O’Brien worked with Matt Patricia. I’m sure they consider each other longtime friends. Joe Judge crossed paths I’m sure with Bill O’Brien. There is an awkwardness, a tenderness you need to experience in that situation for Bill O’Brien to not feel like those guys are getting scapegoated, here I am the savior coming in to fix everything," Curran explained. "He’s going to want to do it his way. Those guys [will have to] go along to get along and understand that, yeah, you might’ve gotten kneecapped here. But you have to do what’s best for the team.”

In other words: “Keep Patricia and Judge out of my way.” Which is as it should be.

Though O’Brien wouldn’t be the panacea for all the Patriots’ woes as a team in 2022, having him on board would represent a true move back to respectability for 2023 and gives Mac Jones the best chance to show what he can be as a quarterback. If nothing else, that’s worth a shot.

More likely that not, that’s what we’re going to get.