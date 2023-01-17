Mrs. Joyce McCown Waters

Mrs. Joyce McCown Waters , age 82, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023.

Mrs. Waters was born in Rockmart on December 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Joel “Joe” L. McCown and Julia White McCown.

She had lived all her life in Rockmart and was a member of the True Fellowship Nondenominational Church. Mrs. Waters was a graduate of Rockmart High School and retired from Polk County Tax Commissioners Office. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Waters was preceded in death by her husband, Glen L. Waters, a daughter, Vickie Waters, brother, William McCown, and a sister, Sue Ferguson.

Mrs. Waters is survived by a daughter, Judith (Phil) McCutcheon of Walker, WV; son, Joel (Kim) Waters of Rockmart; daughter-in-law, Laurie Waters of Cedartown; seven grandchildren, Rhiannon (Patrick) Andrews, Jessie (Greg) Margelony, Joseph McCutcheon, Sara (Korey) Hardy, Anna Flores, Dawn (Drew) Taylor, and Lisa Cole; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gracie, Todd, Caleb, Logan, Lily, Drake, Timber, and Milly; sister, Barbara Mooney of Rockmart. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Waters will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Waters’ family will receive friends at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Mrs. Waters’ grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Joyce McCown Waters.









