SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Columbus (Florida) cracks top 5 in national high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 17)

Fresh off a pair of wins over two of California's most talented teams, Columbus (Florida) finds itself ranked in the top five nationally for the first time in program history.

Playing in the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts, Cameron Boozer and the No. 5 Explorers (16-3) took down five-star Mikey Williams and San Ysidro and then beat Bronny James and No. 21 Sierra Canyon with a buzzer beater .

Meanwhile, the race for the No. 1 spot heated up with Link Academy (Missouri) taking down Sunrise Christian (Kansas) in a battle of top 10 teams. Prolific Prep (California) remains atop the national rankings with a perfect record of 21-0.

IMG Academy (Florida) made the biggest jump this week, moving up five spots to No. 11 after a win over No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) at the Hoophall Classic .

Don Bosco (New Jersey) and Neumann-Goretti (Pennsylvania) make their Power 25 debuts, while Simeon (Illinois) and Wheeler (Georgia) fell to the bubble following losses.

Find the complete breakdown of the ninth update to the SBLive/SI Power 25 below:

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Zach on Twitter @ZachShugan or email him at zshugan@gmail.com.

SBLIVE/SI POWER 25 NATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 17, 2023

1. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (21-0)

Last ranking: 1

Up next: Jan. 21 vs. Dream City Christian (Arizona)

The top-ranked team in the nation improved to 21-0 with wins over once-ranked Wasatch Academy (Utah) and Westtown School (Pennsylvania) on the East Coast. The Crew will return home for this weekend’s Crush in the Valley, where they’re slated to take on Dream City Christian (Ari.) and Veritas Prep (Ari.).

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (18-0)

Last ranking: 2

Up next: Jan. 20 vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

The Lions took home the title at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions , going 3-0 against St. Rita (Illinois), Christ the King (New York) and No. 9 Sunrise Christian (Kansas). Baylor signee led Link Academy with 17 points in the championship game, and North Carolina commit Elliot Cadeau added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (19-1)

Last ranking: 3

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. DeSoto (Tex.)

Duncanville continues to beat up on local competition, which is all it has left on its schedule. The Panthers beat Mansfield 101-43 and Skyline 86-46, as Arizona-bound KJ Lewis surpassed 2,000 points and 700 rebounds in his career.

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (14-2)

Last ranking: 4

Up next: Jan. 21 vs. Central Pointe Christian (Fla.)

Montverde helped wrap up the Hoophall Classic with a 64-51 win over No. 9 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Monday. They also picked up victories over La Lumiere (Indiana) and Winter Haven (Fla.) last week, making it six wins in a row since falling to Mount St. Joseph (Maryland) at the ‘Iolani Classic in Hawaii.

5. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (16-3)

Last ranking: 7

Up next: Jan. 20 vs. No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.)

Following its home win against Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.), the Explorers went to Massachusetts for the Hoophall Classic and picked up wins over San Ysidro (Calif.) and No. 21 Sierra Canyon (Calif.), the latter of which came on a buzzer beater by Malik Abdullahi . Columbus has won four of its seven matchups with nationally-ranked teams, including No. 8 Imhotep Charter (Pa.) and No. 14 Camden (New Jersey).

6. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (15-1)

Last ranking: 8

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Bishop Ireton (Va.)

St. Paul VI went 3-0 on the week, defeating DeMatha (Md.) and The Heights (Md.) on the road before beating bubble team Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at the Hoophall Classic . The Panthers have won eight games in a row heading into another three-game week against Bishop Ireton (Va.), Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Bishop Walsh (Md.).

7. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (14-4)

Last ranking: 5

Up next: Jan. 24 vs. Inglewood College Prep (Calif.)

AZ Compass Prep took down Omnia Academy (Finland) and Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) but couldn’t cap off the 3-0 week in a nationally-ranked contest with No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.) at the Hoophall Classic . It marked the second time the Dragons have lost to IMG this season, with their other two losses coming against formerly-ranked Wasatch Academy (Utah) and Red Rock Academy (Nev.).

8. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (13-2)

Last ranking: 9

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Abraham Lincoln (Pa.)

Coming off a loss to former No. 14 Simeon (Illinois) , the Panthers bounced back by going 3-0 against Math Civics and Sciences (Pa.), West Philadelphia (Pa.) and Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) last week. They also announced a showdown with No. 14 Camden (N.J.) scheduled to take place Jan. 28 at St. Joseph’s University.

9. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (12-5)

Last ranking: 6

Up next: Jan. 27 vs. On Point Academy (Oklahoma)

After knocking out Kickapoo (Mo.) and Calvary Christian (Fla.) in the first two rounds of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Sunrise Christian came up short against No. 2 Link Academy (Mo.) in the finals . The Buffaloes followed that up with a loss to No. 4 Montverde Academy (Fla.), their second loss to the Eagles in as many weeks, on the final day of the Hoophall Classic.

10. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (17-3)

Last ranking: 10

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Corona (Calif.)

After cruising to wins over Norco (Calif.) and Roosevelt (Calif.) during the week, Corona Centennial made a successful trip to Massachusetts for the Hoophall Classic. Jared McCain poured in 27 points as the Huskies picked up a win over No. 14 Camden (New Jersey) and its five-star duo of DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who combined for 42 points.

11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (11-4)

Last ranking: 16

Up next: Jan. 20 vs. No. 5 Columbus (Fla.)

Coming off losses to No. 23 St. John’s (D.C.) and No. 9 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) the previous week, IMG Academy’s rollercoaster of a season continued last week, as the Ascenders went 3-0 in New England with wins over Bishop Walsh (Md.), Newton (Georgia) and No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Ari.).

12. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (10-2)

Last ranking: 13

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Portledge (N.Y.)

Long Island Lutheran aced its only test of the week, an NIBC matchup with Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) at the Hoophall Classic . The Crusaders extended their win streak to nine games behind a combined 46 points from Amdy Ndiaye (18), Jayden Reid (17) and Jayden Ross (11).

13. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) (14-0)

Last ranking: 19

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Tucker (Va.)

John Marshall continues to add to its perfect record, which includes victories against No. 5 Columbus and formerly-ranked Wheeler (Ga.) on back-to-back days at the Chick-Fil-A Classic. Last week the Justices won by double digits against Freeman (Va.), Jackson Reed (D.C.) and Grayson (Ga.).

14. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (12-2)

Last ranking: 11

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Bishop Eustace (N.J.)

DJ Wagner’s 27-point performance wasn’t enough to take down Jared McCain and Corona Centennial at the Hoophall Classic, but Camden responded with a resounding 90-54 win over bubble team Bishop Gorman a couple days later. The Panthers will play their sixth game in nine days when they visit Bishop Eustace (N.J.) for league play tonight.

15. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (20-1)

Last ranking: 12

Up next: Jan. 18 vs. Notre Dame (Calif.)

Harvard-Westlake won by double-digits against Mission League opponents Crespi and Loyola. The Wolverines will continue league play this week with star-studded matchups against Notre Dame and No. 21 Sierra Canyon.

16. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (24-3)

Last ranking: 15

Up next: Jan. 20 vs. TBD at Ascenders Classic

Combine Academy opened the week with a 91-38 win over Charlotte Elite Academy (N.C.) before visiting Ohio for the Flyin’ To the Hoop Classic, where the Goats defeated Keystone Academy (Pa.) 81-74 and Lutheran East (Ohio) 62-49. Since taking back-to-back losses to No. 1 Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Winston-Salem Christian (N.C.) to wrap up 2022, Combine Academy has gone 6-0 in 2023.

17. West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) (13-1)

Last ranking: 17

Up next: Jan. 19 vs. Mountain View (Ore.)

West Linn took its first loss of the season at the hands of De La Salle (Calif.), the host of the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic . The Lions’ only remaining game this week is a road contest at Mountain View (Ore.).

18. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) (21-1)

Last ranking: 18

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Saugus (Calif.)

West Ranch rolled to emphatic wins over in-state teams Castaic, Canyon and Grant last week. This week the Wildcats are scheduled to take on Saugus and Valencia, a pair of Foothill League opponents who they have already defeated once each this season.

19. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) (16-1)

Last ranking: 20

Up next: Jan. 20 vs. The Heights (Md.)

Following wins by double digits over Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foes Bishop McNamara (Md.) and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), the Eagles took one on the chin against Woodside (Va.) 82-73 in a game played at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

20. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (19-1)

Last ranking: 21

Up next: Jan. 18 vs. Chandler (Ari.)

After beating Corona del Sol (Ari.) and Sunnyslope (Ari.) by 25-plus points each, Perry took down Basha (Ari.) in a matchup between two of the state’s top public school teams. Five-star prospects Koa Peat (28) and Cody Williams (27) combined for 55 points in the 84-62 win over Basha, which entered the contest with a 19-1 record.

21. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (17-4)

Last ranking: 22

Up next: Jan. 18 vs. St. Francis (Calif.)

Sierra Canyon took care of business against in-state opponents Loyola and Crespi, and it nearly took down No. 5 Columbus (Fla.) at the Hoophall Classic but lost on a buzzer beater. The Trailblazers will take on St. Francis (Calif.) Wednesday before a Power 25 matchup with No. 15 Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) Friday.

22. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) (17-0)

Last ranking: 24

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Decatur Central (Ind.)

Ben Davis went 3-0 last week against in-state teams Beech Grove, Warren Central and Southport, winning by no less than 11 points. The Giants improved their perfect record to 17-0, with all their wins this season coming against teams from the Hoosier State.

23. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) (15-1)

Last ranking: 23

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. DeMatha (Md.)

After debuting in the Power 25 last week, St. John’s slipped up for the first time this season and lost at home to Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) 72-64. The Cadets will see WCAC powerhouse DeMatha (Md.) next, and a Jan. 24 matchup with No. 6 St. Paul VI (Va.) looms in the distance.

24. Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) (12-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Up next: Jan. 17 vs. Paramus Catholic (N.J.)

Don Bosco cracks the national rankings for the first time ever thanks in part to a win over No. 10 Corona Centennial (Calif.) on Dec. 29. The Ironmen, who are led by five-star junior Dylan Harper, have only lost to No. 14 Camden in a Jan. 6 battle between New Jersey’s top teams. They’ve won three games in a row since then, with in-state teams Paramus Catholic, Teaneck, St. Augustine Prep and Hudson Catholic coming up this week.

25. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.) (11-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Up next: Jan. 18 vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.)

Neumann-Goretti beat out the other teams on the bubble to take the final spot in this week’s national rankings. The Saints have wins over bubble team Mount St. Joseph (Md.) and Vashon, one of Missouri’s top programs, and their only loss came to Rutgers Prep (N.J.). The Saints are led by junior Robert Wright, a four-star point guard committed to Baylor.

DROPPED OUT

Simeon (Chicago, Ill.) (16-1)

Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (9-6)

ON THE BUBBLE

Kenwood (Chicago, Ill.) (15-2)

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (10-5)

Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (5-4)

Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (21-3)

Kell (Marietta, Ga.) (14-2)

Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) (18-3)