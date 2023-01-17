ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Concordia Parish victim at gunpoint

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udub8_0kHg2Jry00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will and at gunpoint. Once deputies gathered information and identified the suspect, they located the victim and 28-year-old Sasha L. Carter around 6 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQtzI_0kHg2Jry00

Deputies learned that authorities in Woodville, Miss. were searching for Carter’s vehicle, which led authorities to identifying the suspect. The victim was transported to safety and Carter was placed under arrest.

Carter was charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping.

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with 2017 deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Baton Rouge in 2017, documents show. Authorities said Patrick Carter, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lorenzo Dixon, 32.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Mississippi

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAFB

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Clyde Gay. We regret the error. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up, Louisiana State […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTRE

School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A school cafeteria worker in Louisiana is accused of selling food containing marijuana. WAFB reports 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohns, a temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School, was arrested on Friday for reportedly selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish...
KENTWOOD, LA
kalb.com

RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of domestic abuse, other charges. Robert Taylor Jr., 31, is charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials said. According to detectives, Taylor intentionally ran his vehicle in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
PORT GIBSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy