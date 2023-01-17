Read full article on original website
Related
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
magnoliareporter.com
Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
Injured dog saved from euthanasia, creating emergency fund for Pine Bluff shelter
An injured labradoodle minutes from being put down has a new "leash" on life after it arrived at the Pine Bluff Animal Control with an injury that was unimaginably painful.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
8-year-old Ashley county boy battles cancer diagnosis
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month. The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for. “Prayer is a critical component of what’s […]
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Comments / 0