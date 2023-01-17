ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

8-year-old Ashley county boy battles cancer diagnosis

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month. The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for. “Prayer is a critical component of what’s […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR

