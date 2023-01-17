ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

pwponderings.com

All El Hijo Del Vikingo GCW Matches Now Able To Live Stream

Game Changer Wrestling has just announced that effective immediately all of El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches at GCW going forward will be live streamed. Originally AAA guidelines banned Vikingo’s matches to be streamed during his United States excursion. This policy is no longer in effect, with his first GCW match live streamed being tomorrow against Gringo Loco.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pwponderings.com

Timothy Thatcher Announced For West Coast Pro Return

West Coast Pro has announced the return of Timothy Thatcher in March. Thatcher will return at the “West Coast Best Coast” event on March 4th at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time Thatcher would be competing at West Coast Pro since “Ill Mannered” on May 13, 2022, where he defeated Kevin Blackwood. His opponent has yet to be announced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pwponderings.com

Miracle Generation Set To Make West Coast Debut

The Miracle Generation has been announced to make their West Coast debut. The current Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Champions, Eliminator Cup Tag Team Champions and Test of Strength tag champs are set to compete at West Coast Pro in March. The duo will make their debut at “West Coast Best Coast” on Saturday March 4th. Their match has yet to be announced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
pwponderings.com

Prestige Wrestling 1/21/23 Vendetta Results

Prestige Wrestling 1/21/23 Vendetta results from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event live streamed on IWTV. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu ends in a double disqualification. Anything Goes Match: Sonico...
POMONA, CA
pwponderings.com

ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos Results

ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos results from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event live streamed on IWTV. Jaden Newman and Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr and Rico Gonzalez) Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards. Alex Kane vs Damyan Tangra ends in a double...
TYRONE, GA
pwponderings.com

ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 Results

ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 results from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Brandon Kirk (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch to retain the ICW American Deathmatch Championship.
WESTVILLE, NJ
pwponderings.com

Absolute Intense Wrestling 1/21/23 AIW Wasted Youth Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling 1/21/23 AIW Wasted Youth results from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, Ohio. The event live streamed on FITE+. The Philly Marino Experience (Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vic Vice) Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy. Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland.
KENT, OH
pwponderings.com

Rickey Shane Page Announces Departure From Circle 6 Wrestling

Yesterday Rickey Shane Page tweeted out a video where he gave an update on his status with Circle 6 Wrestling. The former 44.OH! member announced that he’s no longer with the promotion, in a in-ring or backstage capacity. I am no longer working with Circle 6 in a backstage...

