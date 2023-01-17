ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miracle Generation Set To Make West Coast Debut

The Miracle Generation has been announced to make their West Coast debut. The current Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Champions, Eliminator Cup Tag Team Champions and Test of Strength tag champs are set to compete at West Coast Pro in March. The duo will make their debut at “West Coast Best Coast” on Saturday March 4th. Their match has yet to be announced.
Streaming This Weekend in Independent Wrestling

There’s another big weekend in independent wrestling upon us. The action begins with ACTION Wrestling on Friday night and goes through Sunday, ending with H2O Wrestling. With events from GCW, ICW, Limitless Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, and more, in between. We have details on 10 events that will be live...
MLW Fusion Episode 162 Recap & Results Aired on Thursday 1/12/2023

This weeks episode started off with Cesar Duran making his entrance. He stood on stage and spoke about extreme power and concluded by saying “just you wait” before he dropped the microphone. The broadcast team for this episode was Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Opening Match: World Middleweight...

