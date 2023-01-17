Read full article on original website
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
financemagnates.com
South Africa Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) issued new guidelines mandating a risk warning for all cryptocurrency investment advertisements. “Investing in Crypto assets may result in the loss of capital,” all crypto ads in the country need to show the exact message or something similar. South Africa Mandates...
Elon Musk Reacts As ChatGPT Aces Professional Exams
OpenAI‘s chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — passed some of the most challenging professional exams in the U.S. However, basic Math, which even a middle school student can solve, still doesn’t seem to be an area of expertise for the chatbot. What Happened: Ethan Mollick, associate...
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Why You Could Really Use a Financial Therapist
Having budget issues? Maybe you need a financial therapist. Which is a thing, and possibly (depending on your finances) as important as any type of therapist in your life. “Financial therapy is a new and developing field of research,” says Dr. Megan Ford, a certified family therapist who has a Ph.D. in financial planning and served as the President of the Board of Directions for the Financial Therapy Association. “It’s been around 10 years but really flying under the radar. We see more and more people coming to terms with the emotional side of money. Compound that with all the financial stress that people are experiencing now, and it’s becoming more common in the vernacular.”
Almost Half of 45- to 54-Year-Olds Have $100 or Less in Their Savings Accounts
Your ability to financially endure what life throws at you is directly proportional to the size of your savings account -- and that doesn't bode well for most of America. See the List:...
How Much It’ll Cost Banks in Sign-Up Bonuses To Get Customers To Consider Switching
More banks are competing for your business now than ever before. That's good news for anyone in the market for a new financial institution or who's willing to switch for a sweet enough offer. See the...
financemagnates.com
KX Taps Ex-Google Head of Sales, John Hoffman, as New CRO
KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, has appointed John Hoffman as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hoffman brings over two decades of industry experience, joining from Google, where he worked as Head of Sales for the Data and Analytics department. KX Appoints New Sales Expert. According to...
financemagnates.com
How Fintech Accelerates the Growth of Numerous Industries
A good business cannot exist without profits, and the foundation of profits is a secure and convenient payment mechanism. If a company cannot make and receive payments on time, it will be unable to cover its operating expenses. Despite apparent progress in the financial system, not all legitimate businesses can...
financemagnates.com
FINRA Fines BGC Financial $175K for TRACE Reporting Errors
FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) has slapped a fine of $175,000 on BGC Financial, along with a censure order, for the rules' violations around Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE) reporting. The company agreed to pay the monetary penalty but did not accept or deny any charges. FINRA Fines BGC...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Flashbacks & Flash Forward: 10 Events in 2022 + 10 Trends in 2023
The cryptocurrency market has certainly seen its fair share of excitement over the years. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have garnered a lot of attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and their ability to provide a decentralized and secure way to transfer value. There have been many...
financemagnates.com
Baxia Markets Emerges Latest Approved Member of FinCom
The Financial Commission (FinCom), the independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, has approved the membership application of Baxia Markets, a MetaTrader electronic communications networks (ECN) broker founded in 2020. FinCom in a statement noted that Baxia Markets’ membership took effect on Wednesday (January 18). The...
financemagnates.com
Payment Systems in the UTIP Platform
Searching for the right payment solution is time intensive, and our clients can't always have the time for it. UTIP is pleased to help you with the choice of a payment system, its integration on our platform, compliance and so on. The UTIP gathers 40 integrated payment solution providers and about 50 payment solution integration services.
financemagnates.com
ASIC Drafts Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers with Aussie Clients
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is moving towards tightening rules for foreign financial services companies with Australian operations. From October 2024, foreign brokers dealing with Australian retail clients will likely have to report their local transactions to the Aussie regulator. ASIC to Bring Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers.
financemagnates.com
Goldman Sachs to Slim Down Alternative Investments That Affect Revenue
The asset management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is preparing to reduce a significant part of nearly $60 billion in alternative investments, Reuters reported on Monday. A member of the firm's Board of Directors told the agency that the move is expected to reduce the burden on financial performance and revenue.
financemagnates.com
PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week
In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
financemagnates.com
Compensation Sought by FX Traders from Brokers Drops 3% to $3.3M in Q4
The total compensation sought by online forex brokers from all brokerages declined slightly to $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $3.5 million in the prior quarter. Similarly, the compensation awarded to traders dropped by 23% to $60,919 during the past quarter. On the contrary, the compensation...
