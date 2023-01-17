ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Africa Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) issued new guidelines mandating a risk warning for all cryptocurrency investment advertisements. “Investing in Crypto assets may result in the loss of capital,” all crypto ads in the country need to show the exact message or something similar. South Africa Mandates...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts As ChatGPT Aces Professional Exams

OpenAI‘s chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — passed some of the most challenging professional exams in the U.S. However, basic Math, which even a middle school student can solve, still doesn’t seem to be an area of expertise for the chatbot. What Happened: Ethan Mollick, associate...
Benzinga

This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
InsideHook

Why You Could Really Use a Financial Therapist

Having budget issues? Maybe you need a financial therapist. Which is a thing, and possibly (depending on your finances) as important as any type of therapist in your life. “Financial therapy is a new and developing field of research,” says Dr. Megan Ford, a certified family therapist who has a Ph.D. in financial planning and served as the President of the Board of Directions for the Financial Therapy Association. “It’s been around 10 years but really flying under the radar. We see more and more people coming to terms with the emotional side of money. Compound that with all the financial stress that people are experiencing now, and it’s becoming more common in the vernacular.”
financemagnates.com

KX Taps Ex-Google Head of Sales, John Hoffman, as New CRO

KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, has appointed John Hoffman as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hoffman brings over two decades of industry experience, joining from Google, where he worked as Head of Sales for the Data and Analytics department. KX Appoints New Sales Expert. According to...
financemagnates.com

How Fintech Accelerates the Growth of Numerous Industries

A good business cannot exist without profits, and the foundation of profits is a secure and convenient payment mechanism. If a company cannot make and receive payments on time, it will be unable to cover its operating expenses. Despite apparent progress in the financial system, not all legitimate businesses can...
financemagnates.com

FINRA Fines BGC Financial $175K for TRACE Reporting Errors

FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) has slapped a fine of $175,000 on BGC Financial, along with a censure order, for the rules' violations around Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE) reporting. The company agreed to pay the monetary penalty but did not accept or deny any charges. FINRA Fines BGC...
financemagnates.com

Crypto Flashbacks & Flash Forward: 10 Events in 2022 + 10 Trends in 2023

The cryptocurrency market has certainly seen its fair share of excitement over the years. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have garnered a lot of attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and their ability to provide a decentralized and secure way to transfer value. There have been many...
financemagnates.com

Baxia Markets Emerges Latest Approved Member of FinCom

The Financial Commission (FinCom), the independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, has approved the membership application of Baxia Markets, a MetaTrader electronic communications networks (ECN) broker founded in 2020. FinCom in a statement noted that Baxia Markets’ membership took effect on Wednesday (January 18). The...
financemagnates.com

Payment Systems in the UTIP Platform

Searching for the right payment solution is time intensive, and our clients can't always have the time for it. UTIP is pleased to help you with the choice of a payment system, its integration on our platform, compliance and so on. The UTIP gathers 40 integrated payment solution providers and about 50 payment solution integration services.
financemagnates.com

ASIC Drafts Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers with Aussie Clients

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is moving towards tightening rules for foreign financial services companies with Australian operations. From October 2024, foreign brokers dealing with Australian retail clients will likely have to report their local transactions to the Aussie regulator. ASIC to Bring Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers.
financemagnates.com

Goldman Sachs to Slim Down Alternative Investments That Affect Revenue

The asset management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is preparing to reduce a significant part of nearly $60 billion in alternative investments, Reuters reported on Monday. A member of the firm's Board of Directors told the agency that the move is expected to reduce the burden on financial performance and revenue.
financemagnates.com

PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
financemagnates.com

Compensation Sought by FX Traders from Brokers Drops 3% to $3.3M in Q4

The total compensation sought by online forex brokers from all brokerages declined slightly to $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $3.5 million in the prior quarter. Similarly, the compensation awarded to traders dropped by 23% to $60,919 during the past quarter. On the contrary, the compensation...

