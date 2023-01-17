Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted Several
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Bicyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver. According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.
Suspect shot by officers during home invasion in New Castle County, police say
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning home invasion ended with an officer-involved shooting when one of the suspects was struck by gunfire in New Castle County. Police say they confronted two armed suspects while responding to a home invasion on Minuit Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers fired...
Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 61-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop. Officials say the woman was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when a driver inside a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
Woman dies, man injured after reports of shots fired in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a man injured in Allentown Sunday morning. Police say the woman, identified as Blessing Alida Taveras, of Schnecksville, was found with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.
PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
4-month-old baby girl, teen mom home safe, police report
OLNEY - Philadelphia police say a teenage mom and her 4-month-old baby, reported missing Saturday night, are home and safe. Police say they were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section. MORE HEADLINES:. Police reached out to...
Philadelphia police searching for suspect accused of trying to pull down women's pants across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of incidents across Philadelphia. Police say incidents occurred in the 25th, 35th and 39th Districts. According to officials, the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January...
Lunar New Year shooting: How authorities found the suspected gunman
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California's authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a mass shooting as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna made the announcement Sunday evening. He said Tran was found dead inside a white van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a...
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
Bucks County man seriously ill, almost dies in Ireland hospital; may not return home for months
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A local man falls seriously ill during a family trip. The man has been in the hospital for weeks and he may not return home for months. He nearly lost his life. "I honestly didn’t know that night whether I would be bringing my son home in...
PSPCA rescues 21 dogs from unsanitary conditions at Lancaster County property
PHILADELPHIA - 21 dogs were removed from a Lancaster County breeder’s property after the dogs were found in unsanitary conditions, officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA announced. The PSPCA received a tip about the property in Gap, where dogs were reportedly living in filth and not being housed in a...
Weather Authority: Dry Sunday morning turns to rainy afternoon, overnight showers
PHILADELPHIA - Need to get out of the house today? Better get ready early!. Those clear morning skies will quickly turn to clouds and rain Sunday afternoon, and only get worse by dinnertime. Rain will continue overnight, getting heavier until the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers will linger throughout the...
Philadelphia radio legend Jerry Blavat dies at 82
Philadelphia radio legend Jerry Blavat has died at the age of 82. FOX 29's Bob Kelly shares the details of his dear friend's life.
Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog
CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
"The Kids Campaign" launches ahead of Philadelphia mayoral primary
PHILADELPHIA - As the Philadelphia mayoral race heats up, a local grassroots campaign officially launched its effort to ensure the next mayor prioritizes the safety of the city's youth. "The Kids Campaign" held a rally outside Philadelphia's City Hall on Friday. The campaign is an independent, non-political organization searching for...
Weather Authority: Sunday night rain, chilly temperatures to persist into Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Rain will persist into the overnight, and heavy, at times, until the Monday morning commute. Showers will linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The Poconos will see some snow showers, as well. Temperatures stay in the 40s Monday, but may feel even chillier, thanks to the...
Weather Authority: Cloudy, seasonably chilly for Eagles playoff game
PHILADELPHIA - Clouds will rule the skies Saturday night as the Eagles and fans focus on post-season at the Linc. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff and then drop to the mid 30s by the end of the game. The good news is winds...
