Bala Cynwyd, PA

fox29.com

Suspect shot by officers during home invasion in New Castle County, police say

NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning home invasion ended with an officer-involved shooting when one of the suspects was struck by gunfire in New Castle County. Police say they confronted two armed suspects while responding to a home invasion on Minuit Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers fired...
fox29.com

Woman dies, man injured after reports of shots fired in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a man injured in Allentown Sunday morning. Police say the woman, identified as Blessing Alida Taveras, of Schnecksville, was found with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

4-month-old baby girl, teen mom home safe, police report

OLNEY - Philadelphia police say a teenage mom and her 4-month-old baby, reported missing Saturday night, are home and safe. Police say they were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section. MORE HEADLINES:. Police reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Lunar New Year shooting: How authorities found the suspected gunman

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California's authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a mass shooting as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna made the announcement Sunday evening. He said Tran was found dead inside a white van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a...
TORRANCE, CA
fox29.com

Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog

CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
CAMDEN, OH
fox29.com

"The Kids Campaign" launches ahead of Philadelphia mayoral primary

PHILADELPHIA - As the Philadelphia mayoral race heats up, a local grassroots campaign officially launched its effort to ensure the next mayor prioritizes the safety of the city's youth. "The Kids Campaign" held a rally outside Philadelphia's City Hall on Friday. The campaign is an independent, non-political organization searching for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

