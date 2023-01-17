NYS Department of Labor launches campaign educating young workers about their rights in response to a 68% increase in state child labor violations

Read full article on original website
DiNapoli: State Department of AG and Markets should improve pollinator protection program
Says honey bee colonies vital to New York’s agricultural economy. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. New York state has more than 7 million acres of farmland, and many of its crops are dependent on pollination by bees and other pollinators. To address a drastic decline in the population of these essential pollinators, in 2016 the state created the pollinator protection plan. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets should step up efforts to ensure honey bee populations are protected, according to an audit released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Attorney General James addresses 'mental health crisis in Western New York' in public hearing
Dozens of testimonies submitted to OAG describe challenges in mental health care in Western New York, across state. Submitted on behalf of New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Attorney General Letitia James held a public hearing on mental health care in Western New York. Dozens of impacted individuals,...
NYS: More than $390 million in financing to build more than 1,600 affordable and supportive homes across state
Includes $40.1 million for affordable and supportive housing complex in Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced more than $390 million has been awarded through bonds and subsidies to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable and supportive homes across the state. Her team said, “When coupled with additional private...
Hochul announces availability of $7.5 million for opioid treatment programs
Grants to establish low-threshold buprenorphine services to be the first awarded through the state's opioid settlement fund. √ Funding supports comprehensive approach to reduce fatal overdoses, address NYS opioid crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to establish...
$672 million electric and gas utility bill relief for New Yorkers
One-time bill credit available to help more than 534,000 New Yorkers pay utility bills. √ Largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses in New York state will receive assistance totaling $672 million to pay off unaffordable past-due utility bills. The announcement, Hochul’s team noted, is the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history – and follows a series of policies announced last week to address energy affordability and emissions reductions.
DEC releases 2020-22 report on restoring, enhancing health of New York's Great Lakes
Highlights efforts to build community resilience to flooding, restore and connect healthy ecosystems, promote environmental justice, educate next generation. Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos released the 2020-2022 Great Lakes Program Report that highlights collaborative...
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
Red Cross: Donate now to keep blood stocked when winter weather hits
Come to give in January for chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives − especially now, as we work to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
DEC encourages anglers to safely enjoy ice fishing this winter
Department: Review ice safety guidelines before heading out. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. “New York state has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing...
