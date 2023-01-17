Read full article on original website
Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in Ridgeville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a Thursday night murder in Ridgeville. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident on Highway 78 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a man not breathing at […]
counton2.com
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
WJCL
Man arrested for attack near GSU fraternity house, Statesboro PD urges more witnesses to speak
STATESBORO, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is locked up in the Bulloch County Jail for reportedly attacking a man who was walking past a Georgia Southern University fraternity house. Statesboro Police Department investigators announced on Friday that officers arrested William Kroymann this week for the alleged incident that happened...
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
WSAV-TV
Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
WJCL
Fate of Moselle property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed is in courts hands
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week over the murders of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. The two were found shot dead at their Colleton County property back in 2021. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are not...
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
WJCL
Murdaugh: Deadly boat crash, lawsuit, son's indictment preceded double homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Feb. 24, 2019 was the night that put the Murdaugh family back in the spotlight and forever changed the family of Mallory Beach. Investigators say Paul Murdaugh was driving a boat under the influence with five other teenagers onboard, including Beach, when he crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
WJCL
Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son, will be back in court this week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Leilani Simon, who is accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be in court this week to review DFCS documents related to her family. Since before Thanksgiving, Simon has been in jail for the disappearance and death of her toddler son Quinton Simon. According to her indictment, she beat Quinton to death before throwing his body into a trailer park dumpster.
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
SPD announces multiple arrests
The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
Human remains discovered in wooded area of Millen
Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area within the city limits of Millen.
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
VIDEO | Arrests made for drug and illegal firearms possession
On January 15th shortly before one o’clock in the morning, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Isiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the vehicle Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As Rehl...
