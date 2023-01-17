Read full article on original website
Bank donates $5,000 to chamber of commerce
SIDNEY — Farmers & Merchants State Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Debra Geuy, former president of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, said, “This is another example of why Peoples chose Farmers & Merchants State Bank as a partner. The Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in our community and F&M will continue to be supportive of the community and the community partners that make Shelby County a better place to live, work, and play.”
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow. Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach...
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Learn the ins and outs of the SPD
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is once again hosting a Citizens Police Academy for the community to gain a more in depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Sidney Police Department and what officers do daily to protect the community. The Citizens Police Academy has been a...
City record
-11:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue. -10:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Campbell Road and South Wilkinson Avenue. -6:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue. -5:54 p.m.:...
Sidney Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give...
Riverside sweeps stage at Region 16 BPA competition
DEGRAFF — Riverside High School Business Professionals of America members continued their tradition of unprecedented success at the regional level that includes 20 different career tech programs at 11 different schools, including Benjamin Logan High School, Graham High School, Indian Lake High School, Kenton High School, Marysville Stem Early College High School, Mechanicsburg, Tri Star Career Compact, Upper Scioto Valley High School, Vantage Career Center and Ohio Hi Point Career Center Riverside programs in this part of Ohio.
County record
-11:25 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 13000 block of Sycamore Trail in Anna. -5:42 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and Wones Road in Jackson Center. WEDNESDAY. -9:14 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in...
Wind damages wires
A Sidney firefighter sits in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank at 111 N Vandemark Road on Thursday, Jan. 19. The parking lot was taped off due to wind damaged utility pole wires around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Friday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Stebbins
SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game on Friday night in a 65-56 defeat by Stebbins in a Miami Valley League contest. The Indians took a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-11 edge in the second to take a 31-23 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-12 advantage in the third to pull within 43-38, but Stebbins secured the win with a 22-18 edge in the fourth.
Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
Four day jury trial ends in mistrial
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court declared a mistrial on the fourth day of an anticipated four-day civil jury trial on Jan. 20. The narrative of the case – Maribeth Bolcavage v. Fair Haven Shelby County Home – started when Bolcavage’s father, James McGough, entered Fair Haven as a resident in November 2019 and ended when McGough died of a subdural hematoma – a collection of blood between the skull and the surface of the brain – from hitting his head during a fall while under Fair Haven’s care. McGough fell two other times at the facility before the fall that caused his death and the facility set him at a high risk of falling upon admission, according to Bolcavage’s attorney.
