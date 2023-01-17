Anthony Speca, 4-star linebacker, commits to Penn State Nittany Lions

In the recruiting classes of 2022 and 2023 the Penn State Nittany Lions football program secured commitments from at least three of the top five in-state prospects.

Given that Pennsylvania is a hotbed for major high school football talent, that's a trend James Franklin and his coaching staff would like to continue.

On Tuesday, Penn State took a significant step forward in that endeavor in the 2024 cycle, landing the commitment of Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) four-star linebacker Anthony Speca:

As a junior, Speca racked up 122 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 23 linebacker and No. 5 player in state of Pennsylvania.

Perhaps even more important, Speca was a heavily-recruited prospect, generating nearly 20 early scholarship offers, highlighted by Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others.

While the top in-state prospect off the board, Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark (No. 3 overall), is headed to Oregon, Penn State has a pair of top-five pledge, as Speca joins McDowell star Cooper Cousins ( No. 4 ), the nation's No. 8 interior offensive lineman.

Penn State finished with the nation's No. 15 recruiting class during the 2023 cycle, and currently sit at No. 21 nationally in the way-too-early 2024 rankings.

Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part , about Speca as a prospect:

"Physically advanced and possesses strength and mentality to get on field quickly in college. Muscular build throughout frame. Plays middle linebacker in Central Catholic's 4-3 scheme. Excels as a downhill player in shooting gaps and disrupting plays. Playing style built as a run stopper who is physical between the tackles.

"Willing to take on big running backs in the hole. Capable blitzer who is smart with his assignments. Is able to sift through traffic and locate ball carrier. Adept at stacking and shedding. Reliable tackler who hits with force and goes through player."

Junior season highlights