SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jerry Jones strolled down the Levi’s Stadium tunnel in his dark overcoat, a hitch in the 80-year-old’s step and a sniffle in his voice. Yet again, the Dallas Cowboys had advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Yet again, the team owner and general manager was leaving a stadium wondering if he’ll live to see his team ride a deep postseason run again.

2 HOURS AGO