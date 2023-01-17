Read full article on original website
Man struck, killed in Altoona, police investigating
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night along 17th Street in Altoona, police say. A 38-year-old man was struck on the 200 block of 17th street by a vehicle while in the crosswalk. Police said the accident happened around 10:46 p.m. Officers said the man died from multiple serious injuries. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident occurred on Saturday, January 21, around 6:53 a.m. as a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on State Route 28 when the operator–63-year-old Andrew J. Sheffer, of New Bethlehem–lost control of it.
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE
State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
WJAC TV
Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
wccsradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
wccsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH
Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
wtae.com
Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Seriously Injured After Car Collides with Tree
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area teens were injured after a vehicle collided with a tree in Pike Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:33 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, on Lumber City Highway, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeesport man acquitted in crash that killed motorcyclist, seriously injured another
A McKeesport man charged with killing one motorcyclist and severely injuring another was found not guilty of all counts against him by a jury on Friday. Abdulhamid Almansouri, 51, went to trial this week before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie. The jurors deliberated for about seven hours before...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Man, 3-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Trailer Jackknifes, Collides with Car
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a 3-year-old passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after a trailer jackknifed and struck their vehicle head-on in Rose Township Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on State...
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
wtae.com
McKeesport police searching for 69-year-old with dementia
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPDATE: Mr. Tinsley has been located and he is safe, according to McKeesport police. McKeesport police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man. Cecil Tinsley went missing around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Tinsley is described as 6 feet tall and about 170...
WJAC TV
Southern Huntingdon County elementary school delayed due to 7,600 gallon fuel oil spill
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Farms Elementary School in Huntingdon County will be operating on a three hour delay on Monday due to a heating fuel tank leaking 7,600 gallons of fuel oil at the school over a 36 hour period, according to a Facebook post by the Southern Huntingdon County School District.
2 people hospitalized after semitruck, SUV crash in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard. First responders arrived at the scene and found one person...
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
