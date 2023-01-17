ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man struck, killed in Altoona, police investigating

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night along 17th Street in Altoona, police say. A 38-year-old man was struck on the 200 block of 17th street by a vehicle while in the crosswalk. Police said the accident happened around 10:46 p.m. Officers said the man died from multiple serious injuries. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident occurred on Saturday, January 21, around 6:53 a.m. as a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on State Route 28 when the operator–63-year-old Andrew J. Sheffer, of New Bethlehem–lost control of it.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE

State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
MARION CENTER, PA
WJAC TV

Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH

Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
ARMAGH, PA
wtae.com

Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Seriously Injured After Car Collides with Tree

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area teens were injured after a vehicle collided with a tree in Pike Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:33 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, on Lumber City Highway, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
EVERETT, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport police searching for 69-year-old with dementia

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPDATE: Mr. Tinsley has been located and he is safe, according to McKeesport police. McKeesport police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man. Cecil Tinsley went missing around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Tinsley is described as 6 feet tall and about 170...
MCKEESPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy