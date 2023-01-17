Read full article on original website
Related
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Ash borer found in 3 Iowa counties for first time
Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties, a news release says.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
UPDATE: Crews put out basement apartment fire in Sioux City
Crews have extinguished a fire at an unused Sioux City apartment complex Sunday night.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
agupdate.com
Producers earn All-American status with pork
LE MARS, Iowa — Matt and Angie Schnepf love the farm life — a sentiment they hope they are passing along to their three sons. The family farms near here in Plymouth County, running a wean-to-finish hog operation and growing corn and beans. Matt and Angie were named...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
kelo.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Utilities Official Tells Us More About Getting Natural Gas From Cattle Manure
Sioux Center, Iowa — Last week we told you about a new project to make natural gas out of cattle manure and pipe it to Sioux Center to be used in homes and businesses in that community. We had a chance to visit with Sioux Center Utilities Assistant Manager...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
kelo.com
Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
constructiontechnology.media
Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023
It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
Comments / 0