Salix, IA

Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
nwestiowa.com

Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates

HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
HAWARDEN, IA
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
agupdate.com

Producers earn All-American status with pork

LE MARS, Iowa — Matt and Angie Schnepf love the farm life — a sentiment they hope they are passing along to their three sons. The family farms near here in Plymouth County, running a wean-to-finish hog operation and growing corn and beans. Matt and Angie were named...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover

Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
ORANGE CITY, IA
constructiontechnology.media

Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023

It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
IDA GROVE, IA

